Is postgame meltdown a sign of the end for Rick Pitino?

It’s dark days for Rick Pitino in Queens, as St. John’s has stumbled after a strong start to its season.

The Red Storm has lost three games in a row and has blown some big leads of late. And after another tough loss on Sunday, Pitino let his team have it.

What a way to build team morale, Coach



Pathetic, embarrassing comments from Rick Pitino. Throws the entire team under the bus



I wonder who recruited them / brought them in! Point the finger at yourself. pic.twitter.com/z6aU9ku5Xb — Pat Boyle (@PatBoyle44) February 19, 2024

Pitino wasn’t backing down after the fact either, and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz dug into it on Tuesday.

Dan notes that Pitino is in the bowels of Hell right now. Dan notes that even as he continues to find ways to resurrect his career, Slick Rick finds himself at a school that used to mean something trying to bring back the glory days. All while sporting hair that Mike generously calls, “aging with grace orange.”

Dan says he is honestly stunned that Pitino is back in the game and that his ... let’s call them indiscretions... have come and gone. But now Pitino’s back in the Big East and struggling in year one of his St. John’s rebuild, which he called on Sunday “the most unenjoyable experience” he's had as a coach. And that includes his disastrous tenure as head coach of the Celtics!

After playing the sound from Pitino’s rant, Dan has but one question: How else could it end for Pitino other than a bunch of losing where he will make sure that you know it’s not his fault? That’s how it ends for the old coach who is trying to hold on to the old times, Dan says. Mike, however, isn’t even sure this is the end for Pitino. But he does admit that it’s a really terrible look for Rick. Mike says Pitino is calculated and doesn’t appear to be losing his marbles, but rather he thinks Rick feels like he’s run out of ways to motivate the Red Storm and thus he has resorted to calling them out in public. But as Mike also points out, when has that ever been a good look?

Chris notes that these guys Pitino is bashing as not being good enough? He brought them in, like literally almost all of them. Pitino forced almost the entire roster out through the transfer portal upon taking the St. John’s job and recruited his own players, lauding them at the time.

Just an incredible job by our staff in recruiting 11 quality athletes with great potential. A culture is formed with selfless people that have a strong thirst for winning. So excited to work with these 13 talented men pic.twitter.com/Zl18MsJTTg — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) May 15, 2023

So as Chris says, maybe it’s time to look in the mirror there, bud. Then again, perhaps he can’t, because as Jeremy points out Pitino is, in fact, a vampire. A vampire with “aging with grace orange” hair coloring.

