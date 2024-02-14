The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz are still wading through their thoughts on Sunday’s Super Bowl including the question: Is Kyle Shanahan the new Andy Reid?

Mike Ryan, who as we discussed last is transitioning out of the EP role on the show, wondered what is a worse look for Shanahan: doubling down and trying to apply logic as to why he chose to receive the ball in OT or to just say that it’s the first year of the new OT rules and people are still learning as we go, in some cases thanks to Adam Schefter notifications. There’s no way, Mike says, everybody was familiar with these rules going into the game. He says it was very clear that the 49ers were not familiar with the rules otherwise why else would you receive the ball?

You want the ball on the third possession? There was no third possession! Mike is a huge Kyle guy, which is why he finds it interesting that Shanahan is the new Andy Reid and he hopes that like Andy one day Kyle can change his legacy. This, Mike argues, is an IMMENSE betrayal by the head coach. If only someone would argue that perhaps it is a fireable offense .

Mike says these two teams were so equal and it was such a good game and then it comes down to someone not knowing the rules.

Stugotz says the worse look is what Shanahan is doing right now. He says Shanahan should just come out and acknowledge that he was wrong and didn’t know the rules. Stop making excuses! The Chiefs basically told everyone after the fact there was never going to be a third possession.

Mike also wants to point out that the game changed when the Chiefs realized that they could hold the 49ers’ front four with impunity. Dan points out that the Chiefs have played 13 quarters of Super Bowl football without being called for a hold. Kansas City made the adjustment in the second half, seeing that the refs were going to let them play, to start doing whatever they wanted. Mike points out, however, that those KC tackles have been getting away with so much all season long, which is why he came down so hard when Patrick Mahomes cried about the officiating earlier this season.

Jessica, meanwhile, thought Shanahan should have just taken a page out of Stugotz’s book — available for pre-order now — and just lied. Just say you talked about every scenario and this was the one that we thought would work and it didn't. But we discussed it a lot and we thought long and hard about it. Also say you told the players to play dumb after the game. All part of the master plan, it just didn’t pan out. But rest assured, we planned all of this.

Also, should Travis Kelce have been benched for bumping Andy Reid on the sideline?

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: You’re Not Like That

TODAY’S CAST: Dan, Stugotz, Billy, Jessica, Mike, Roy, and Tony. We’re only two days post-Super Bowl and LeBron James is already in the headlines, but don’t worry, we can pivot and get to Mike Ryan’s two-day old Super Bowl takes as he makes his triumphant return from “retirement.” Then, was Tom Brady a compiler? Does Duncan Robinson have that dog in him? Will the Marlins sign...anyone? Plus, David Samson is here to discuss his FOMO over Vegas, the Super Bowl viewing audience, Kyle Shanahan and the rules, and why he would’ve benched Travis Kelce.

The Big Suey: Unless You’re Tryna Hold It Down

David Samson sticks around to entertain a 2003 World Series hypothetical relating to his Travis Kelce criticism. He also talks MLB uniforms and seam-seamst-seamstre-uh-seamsters. Then, when does love die? Our crew has a long conversation about Valentine’s Day, giving gifts, and...holding it down. Plus, Jason Kelce parties through Vegas with Taylor Swift and his brother, Billy dismisses Jeff Goldblum, and John Reed delivers a Valentine’s Day song.

Hour 1: Jessica’s Grandma

Did Taylor Swift tell Travis Kelce she was “turned on” after a Chiefs win? Tony the lawyer and the rest of the crew take a deep dive to find out. Then, Mike reveals a secret about a 1-800-Flowers promotion that may get the entire crew in trouble with their significant others. Jessica’s grandmother gives the greatest endorsement of all-time. Plus, Dan reads Awful Announcing’s tribute to Mike Ryan in front of Mike Ryan in order to make everyone uncomfortable.

Hour 2: Goodbye, Chris Wittyngham

We finally pay tribute with a video to our favorite EP in the history of the show, Chris Wittyngham. Then, Dan says the guard has changed in the NBA, Jessica has lunch for Valentine’s Day, Roy works from home, and Stugotz fakes his way through an interview with Lil’ Dicky. Plus, Justin Tinsley of Andscape is here to talk Brandon Marshall’s claim about Kanye West and Taylor Swift, Usher, Russell Simmons, and Beyoncé’s upcoming album.

Postgame Show: Billy’s Parting Valentine’s Day Gift

Travis Kelce has formally apologized for his egregious actions, and Billy has a Valentine’s Day gift for the fans (it’s everyone’s favorite game...AGAINST! THE! SPREAD!).

