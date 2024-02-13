Is Kyle Shanahan not making sure his team knew the OT rules a fireable offense?

There have been suggestions that some players on the 49ers were not fully aware of the rules for overtime in their 25-22 loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Take a closer look at the new overtime rules for the playoffs



"The Chiefs discussed the new overtime rules as far back as training camp … DL Arik Armstead said he learned of the postseason rule when it was shown on the Allegiant Stadium jumbotron after regulation." @mikegolicjr pic.twitter.com/4AXR13Rzf0 — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) February 12, 2024

And on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Tuesday, Stugotz said the 49ers, and perhaps head coach Kyle Shanahan, not knowing the rules IS A FIREABLE OFFENSE!

Just in case you were confused, here are the actual overtime rules.

Overtime Rules for #SBLVIII:@NFL postseason overtime rules were updated in 2022 to allow each team an opportunity to possess the ball.



Full rules available here: https://t.co/B4SCLVtNL2 pic.twitter.com/RpWtoNqlzb — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) February 12, 2024

Stugotz is incredulous at the thought that people will let Shanahan, a coach who preaches accountability, skate on his team not knowing the overtime rules in advance, something he calls one of the most egregious things we’ve seen in a Super Bowl. Either he knew the rules and didn’t communicate them to his team or he flatly didn’t know them, and if he didn’t know them that is a terrible job by someone people want to call a genius.

Chris points out that this is such a case of playing the result, as if they had marched down and scored a touchdown people would be praising Shanahan rather than criticizing him. Moreover, Chris is confident that Shanahan knew the rules. Stugotz then says he would have gone for it on fourth down, knowing that Mahomes would get the ball and a chance to win it. Although Billy Gil says you need points, Stugotz points out if you fail to convert on fourth down the Chiefs are deep within their own territory and have to drive the length of the field.

Chris argues that Shanahan would be the quickest re-hire in the NFL if he were to get fired. He also points out that it’s been said the 49ers didn’t discuss the rules, not that Shanahan didn’t know the rules. But Stugotz argues it’s Shanahan’s job to discuss the rules, and reminds everyone that Shanahan is the “control freak” with cameras in all his coaches’ offices. Don’t worry about what everyone else is doing, worry about what you have to do, Stugotz says!

Billy still thinks this doesn’t make any sense, but it follows to the logical Stugotz place — fire Shanahan and bring in Bill Belichick. And maybe Tom Brady. The Stugotz is strong in you, Stugotz.

Meanwhile, Dan says the place where Stugotz has Billy boxed in is this: Oh, so you’re a genius, Kyle? KNOW THE RULES!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Greg Cote and the Hee Haw Three

TODAY’S CAST: Dan, Stugotz, Greg, Chris, Billy, Lucy, and Jeremy. Greg Cote is officially a superstar, but he’s also a major diva as he arrives late to today’s show. We spend the majority of the Local Hour recapping Greg’s experience while Billy is in the EP chair. Both Stugotz AND Greg have a “Top 5 Greg Moments from Las Vegas,” Dan tells Jeremy he needs to slow down with his Hee Haw Three excitement, and Lucy explains to us why Dan Marino thinks she’s stalking him.

The Big Suey: It’s Greg, B****

Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show last night, and it reminded Lucy of her childhood. She and Dan lead a conversation on the impact Stewart can have on all of us during an election year. Then, Greg relives his experience completely dismissing his wife in Vegas and explains to us how laughter is actually the worst medicine. Plus, Ron Magill joins the show with Greg and Stu to discuss The Pride of a Lion, THC for animals, the best singing animals, and chain-smoking goats.

Hour 1: The GOAT Pen

Lucy and Jeremy have extra details on the interaction between Drunk Jess and Drunk Greg at the airport which leads to a conversation on boarding airplanes. Then, Andy Reid enters the GOAT Pen, and Dan has BONUS FOOTBALL THOUGHTS! Plus, Pablo Torre is here to discuss Nick Wright’s success, Greg adding a new first line to his obituary, fact checking compliments, Joel Embiid, and Victor Wembanyama.

Hour 2: Lucy’s Meditation

A legitimate argument breaks out across the show’s cast over Kyle Shanahan’s decision to take the ball first and kick a field goal in OT. How will we recover from the screaming match? Well, Lucy decides it’s time to clear out the vibes so Dan asks her to lead us through a meditation. Plus, Matt Barnes joins us to discuss Shannon Sharpe vs. Mike Epps, Shaq, opening up to women, and a moment at his son’s high school basketball game.

Postgame Show: Fist Me

Greg says Chris’s wholesome phrase “Fist Me” has another meaning, and the crew is SHOCKED to find out what he means.

