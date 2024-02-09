 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wu-Tang Clan, Wayne Newton, Flavor Flav help celebrate Viva Más Vegas

Day 1 of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’s Viva Más Vegas event at Circa’s Stadium Swim in the books.

By Andy Silva

Thursday was the big day, the first day of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’s Viva Más Vegas event at Circa’s Stadium Swim!

The event got kicked off in style with the inimitable Flavor Flav.

Of course, the hits didn’t stop there. the Wu-Tang Clan were on hand and Method Man revealed who he thinks is under the most pressure in the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, if you were looking for some classic Vegas, might we present you with Greg Cote and the Hee Haw 3?

Speaking of classic Vegas, Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, was on hand and Stugotz hit him with the hard questions.

Speaking of Stu, it wouldn’t be right for the crew to come to Las Vegas and not get Stugotz’s Vegas Observations. And make no mistake about it, Dan Le Batard is ... BACK.

And we’ve got a special PSA for anyone attending Day 2 of Viva Más Vegas ...

Re-live all the Viva Más Vegas Day 1 action below and tune in to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will air from 8-11 p.m. ET.

