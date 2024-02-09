Wu-Tang Clan, Wayne Newton, Flavor Flav help celebrate Viva Más Vegas

Thursday was the big day, the first day of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’s Viva Más Vegas event at Circa’s Stadium Swim!

The event got kicked off in style with the inimitable Flavor Flav.

to @FlavorFlav for kicking off the party today for #VivaMasVegas!



Tune in NOW!

: https://t.co/t58tRjCIRZ



Presented by @DiGiorno. pic.twitter.com/kDFvZBUq56 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 9, 2024

Of course, the hits didn’t stop there. the Wu-Tang Clan were on hand and Method Man revealed who he thinks is under the most pressure in the Super Bowl.

Is anyone under more pressure than Taylor Swift on Sunday? @methodman doesn't think so.



: https://t.co/t58tRjCIRZ pic.twitter.com/JtLk7erjo4 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 9, 2024

Meanwhile, if you were looking for some classic Vegas, might we present you with Greg Cote and the Hee Haw 3?

We saw the return of the Zagack Pack, one of Las Vegas’ most beloved acts and the inventors of the residency, today with @gregcote and the Hee Haw 3.



: https://t.co/t58tRjCIRZ



Presented by @1800flowers. pic.twitter.com/7JrFmxplZC — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 9, 2024

Speaking of classic Vegas, Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, was on hand and Stugotz hit him with the hard questions.

Out of 165 albums, how many Wayne Newton albums were money grabs? @Stugotz790 asks @WayneNewtonMrLV the important conversations at #VivaMasVegas.



: https://t.co/t58tRjCIRZ



Presented by @bayeraspirin. #BayerAspirinPartner pic.twitter.com/IZUjWIG7zH — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 9, 2024

Speaking of Stu, it wouldn’t be right for the crew to come to Las Vegas and not get Stugotz’s Vegas Observations. And make no mistake about it, Dan Le Batard is ... BACK.

“Make no mistake about it… Dan Le Batard… is BACK!!” -@Stugotz790



Stugotz shares his Vegas Observations live in Las Vegas!

Presented by @MillerLite



: https://t.co/t58tRjCIRZ pic.twitter.com/rLAwixfBvB — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 9, 2024

And we’ve got a special PSA for anyone attending Day 2 of Viva Más Vegas ...

PSA FOR ANYONE ATTENDING DAY 2 OF #VivaMasVegas ON FRIDAY



- If you RSVP’d you are on the list.

- Head to level 2 at @circalasvegas to enter Stadium Swim and head to the box office to get your wristband.

- If you haven’t RSVP’d, there’s still time at https://t.co/0yw5I2qu5W… pic.twitter.com/XguqyWpqXz — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 9, 2024

Re-live all the Viva Más Vegas Day 1 action below and tune in to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will air from 8-11 p.m. ET.

AUDIO

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!