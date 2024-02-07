How does Jay-Z factor into the best Super Bowl party Matthew Berry has ever been to?

Stugotz and Billy Gil got a chance to sit down with the legendary fantasy expert Matthew Berry from the DraftKings set at Media Row and Stugotz did what Stugotz does best — he got a story about Jay-Z.

Stu asked Matthew about what the best Super Bowl party he’s ever been too. Matthew recounted a party he went to a couple of years ago in Miami with his family where he got mingled in with Jay-Z’s entourage and thus ended up in the super secret crazy celebrity section. Who was in this super secret VIP area?

Jay-Z

Kevin Hart

Odell Beckham Jr.

Meek Mill

The Chainsmokers

Mark Cuban

and now ... Matthew Berry! What a party!

Matthew says at one point someone gave him a look like what are you doing here, but Jay-Z gave the “king wave” and thus Matthew and his family got to continue to hob nob with the famous elite. He said it was so cool, especially for his adult kids who could say they got a picture with Meek Mill and Kevin Hart. Matthew says they were so thrilled and everyone just assumed they were supposed to be there. As Stu says, you’re friends with Jay-Z, you don’t explain yourself to anyone!

See more of the conversation with Matthew in the video above, and make sure to tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will air from 8-11 p.m. ET. And don’t forget about the big Viva Más Vegas event at Circa on February 8 and 9, which is “guaranteed to make a splash with lots of laughter, insight, and unabashed authenticity while the crew hangs poolside.” To learn more and RSVP click here.

Meanwhile, Titans QB Will Levis reveals that he’s usually a pretty sweaty guy ...

AUDIO

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!