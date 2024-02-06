Who are top vibes coaches in the NFL?

Stugotz, Billy, Jessica, Chris, Lucy and JuJu are entrenched on Media Row in Las Vegas as we prepare for Super Bowl LVIII.

Not only were things happening on the DraftKings set for Stugotz, but he was having some success as the blackjack table.

“I wanted to go to bed but I kept winning.”



We think it’s fair to say that @Stugotz790 is having an UNREAL time in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/5hjhtokVsv — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 6, 2024

In somewhat more football-related news, JuJu delivered with his top five vibes coaches in the NFL right now. Kicking off the list at No. 5 is John Harbaugh. JuJu likes how John dances with his players, but Jessica questions what the vibes are really like right now after the Ravens fell to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

“(If) Lamar Jackson goes his whole career in Baltimore and never wins a Super Bowl like that’s on John Harbaugh, right?” — @jessica_smetana



Can we get a vibes check in Baltimore? pic.twitter.com/shw9eugt5b — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) February 6, 2024

Check out JuJu's whole top five in the video above, and get a bonus Stugotz top five!

Meanwhile, what happened with Eric Bieniemy in Washington?

