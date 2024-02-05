Haters gonna hate hate hate, but will Travis and Taylor shake it off in victory?

Viva Las Vegas! Super Week is here and members of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz have arrived in Sin City!

Yes, Stugotz, Billy Gil, Jessica, Lucy, Chris and JuJu are in Vegas and set up on the DraftKings set on Media Row. And JuJu is ready to sip on the tears of the Swelce haters.

“I hope Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift win this game so bad just because all the haters that don’t like Taylor Swift, I want y’all to drink it in all summer long,” JuJu said. “Get ‘em Taylor, swag surf. ... Let’s call it the Travis Kelce fade. ... I’m with it, brother. Take over.”

Stugotz wants to point out one small problem and perhaps the reason some people are having issues with the Swift-amania sweeping across the NFL — Taylor isn’t winning anything if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. But, Billy argues Taylor was the biggest winner of this NFL season and JuJu says she will win something. She wins love. And, let’s not forget that Taylor has a new album coming out that was announced at the Grammys on Sunday.

So haters gonna hate hate hate hate, but Taylor will shake it off, shake it off.

Tune in all week to Super Week on DraftKings Network, as the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz will air from 8-11 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, back in Miami, Dan, Amin and the rest of the crew discuss the red-hot Clippers.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Yes Chef

Roy has never looked better than he does in today’s Bucket of Death punishment. Amin and Pablo are here with Stugotz and some of the Shipping Container already out in Vegas! Dan and the crew pay tribute to the great Carl Weathers who passed away over the weekend. Then, the continued rise of Caitlin Clark’s star power and what it means for her future, Sam Reinhart taking the hometown discount, and the optimal level of fame.

The Big Suey: The Alleged Gerbils

Killer Mike was taken away in handcuffs at the Grammys, and we think we may have found a former NBA player who was around him as it happened. Then, this era of the Los Angeles Clippers and what their expectations should be, Amin does yoga for a specific reason, and LeBron James flirts with New York. Will LeBron find a way to win a championship for yet another franchise? Jeremy wishes him good luck. Plus, “alleged gerbils,” and Dan Morgan wants dogs on his team.

