What’s really going on with Ben Johnson?

It appears as though the coaching carousel has come to a stop for another season and Mina Kimes joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to share her thoughts.

Dan notes that Mike Florio is going after Adam Schefter based on what he’s calling irresponsible reporting surrounding Ben Johnson. That’s not the part that Dan finds most interesting. No, the part Dan finds most interesting is that Ben Johnson was reportedly seeking $15 million a year and Seattle and Washington jobs seem imperfect, so he’s staying put in Detroit. What does Mina think really happened?

Mina says it’s a really good question because there is so much smoke around a decision like this, especially the fact that it’s not just happened this year but last year as well. Turning down the Carolina job and going back to Detroit makes sense because people didn’t really know how good the Carolina job is. This year he seemed to have his choice of jobs, so for him to go back again is a little curious and Mina thinks to say that he's going back because he loves Detroit and is so loyal and wants to win a Super Bowl and screw those other teams? She has her doubts about that.

It’s plausible that the jobs he wanted weren’t on the table, perhaps money was a factor. Mina says it’s impossible to know if it was an “I’m going to dump you before you dump me” situation, but she does think that while he may not have returned to Detroit purely out of the goodness of his heart it is undeniable it’s a good job. Mina suspects he’s making a lot of money in Detroit and that he likes working with Dan Campbell and having total autonomy over the offense. She thinks all of those things are true without knowing what the money piece was.

Dan has a hypothetical for Mina: If he is not going to tell her anything about the personnel she’s getting, but wants her to start a franchise right now, among all the available coaches who are her top three people she believes are so innovative that she must start with are?

After Mike mansplains a bit listing what he thinks Mina’s answers would be, Mina says it’s clear. She thinks it would be:

Andy Reid

Kyle Shanahan

Sean McVay

Obviously, Reid and Shanahan are the two coaches in the Super Bowl and have been innovative and successful for so long. And as much as Mina likes John Harbaugh, she thinks McVay is her third because she was so impressed with what he did this year and the way that offense has evolved. She says the Rams were a team she didn’t think would be competitive this year, and she thinks McVay deserves a ton of credit for the way he’s navigated hardship and the way he’s onboarded new players. If she’s building from nothing or with huge questions in regards to personnel, she likes what he’s done so far and he has given her confidence that he could replicate the same thing with whatever happens.

Watch the full segment with Mina above for more and check out all of Thursday’s show for everything Dan and the Shipping Container talked about from the world of sports and beyond.

Meanwhile, is it time for an all-time great to split up with their current team?...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Lucy’s Bumble BFF PowerPoint

Amin and Mike face off to kick off today’s local hour. After the crew complains about how much they hate running, Chris Cote claims he can power walk around the studio for the rest of the show, so...Dan makes him do just that. Then, Lucy has a Bumble BFF date tonight and shares the key to her success: a detailed PowerPoint explaining why you should be friends with her. Plus, the Heat snapped their 7-game losing streak last night, so Dan, Mike, and Amin lead a conversation about their recent struggles and the potential need for Bam Adebayo to take a leap offensively, and it turns out Jeremy does know a lil’ sumpin’ about the Miami Heat.

The Big Suey: Leading the League in Punchable Faces

Do you believe in Gametime? Mike Ryan sure does. Amin ruins the front and back of our first segment as we discuss the Blazers-Pistons ticket prices, the Florida Panthers and their punchable faces, and Dave Canales. Then, Dan was loud wrong, Yeti and Jessica have a new song, and Colin Cowherd has won over the Swifties. Plus, Billy Corben joins Dan to chat with Michael Corleone, the son of Griselda Blanco, to discuss what the show “Griselda” on Netflix got right and wrong.

Hour 1: Politician, Gay

We catch Dan looking...happy? Then, David Samson and Adnan Virk are here to deliver their Top 5 Biopics of All-Time and leave us with some sound that makes the Shipping Container laugh uncontrollably. Plus, JuJu’s Thursday Thunder picks are in, and would LeBron James have value if traded by the Lakers at the Trade Deadline? Amin explains why he might not. Also, Mike Schur is here to deliver his January Observations!

Hour 2: He Was In His Bo’s

Mike Schur sticks around after his January Observations to discuss a classic Stugotz moment, Bill Belichick’s lack of offers, why the Taylor Swift criticism might backfire on the right, and to share a couple of NBA Stats of the Day. Then, Mina Kimes is here! Mina shares her thoughts on Ben Johnson and the Lions, her Top 3 Innovative Coaches in football, Steve Spagnuolo’s brilliance, college coaches leaving for the NFL, the Ravens decision to abandon the run, and this season of True Detective.

Postgame Show: Keenan and Kel Go To White Castle

Roadrunners, Jeopardy!, and Amin being...Amin...over the Dave Canales story.

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!