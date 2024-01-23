Does Joel Embiid’s seventy burger matter? Or does he have to do it in the playoffs?

Joel Embiid provided more proof as to why he should be the front-runner for the MVP award no matter how many games he plays, dropping 70 points in a 76ers win over the Spurs.

Welcome to the club!



After his 70 point performance last night, Joel Embiid becomes just the 9th player in NBA history to put up 70+ in a game. pic.twitter.com/x71bFgazjN — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2024

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz shared their thoughts on the dominant performance on Tuesday.

Dan says he’s always mesmerized watching Jokic vs. Giannis or Jokic vs. Embiid as those skill sets are so foreign to him. Dan says he’s been telling people for a while that everything in his package is something that could be top-five player of all-time dominant, but you have to win big in order to reach that level and he knows that. But it was really confusing for Dan to see Embiid take on Jokic and be clearly better than Jokic in that game.

Dan points out that Embiid went out and dropped 70 after earlier Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said San Antonio was going to hammer his a**. And he wants to highlight the child-like wonderment in the reaction from Kevin Durant upon being told Embiid scored 70. But Dan really finds it interesting that Embiid himself said he knows none of this matters and he has to do this in the playoffs.

"Wilt never did this?"



Joel Embiid was in disbelief the great Wilt Chamberlain never recorded 65 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game. pic.twitter.com/reU9wEGDPM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 23, 2024

Jeremy wants to know how is he supposed to watch Embiid? He’s so magical to watch and so skilled. Jeremy says he’s arguably the most entertaining player to watch in the league. But the issue is until he wins, there's no validation for that and he actually kind of agrees with that too. It’s so difficult to know how to just enjoy watching it. So Kevin Durant did bring Jeremy a lot of joy by highlighting the fact that we can enjoy these type of performances and enjoy the artists at work. Because Jeremy says that’s what Embiid is at this point in his career — a guy who is going to win multiple MVPs but the question is will he win a championship.

Meanwhile, Embiid wasn’t the only player to have a big night, as Karl-Anthony Towns also stuffed the stat sheet. Unfortunately for the Wolves, that didn’t translate into a win ...

Local Hour: The Honest Heat Person

Joel Embiid dropped 70, Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 62, so we spend the majority of the majority of the first two segments discussing the most important story in the NBA: a potential Kyle Lowry trade* and his fit within the culture. Is Billy the only Heat truth teller on the show? Then, a breakdown of KAT and his team’s reaction to his huge night, and Jason Kelce’s shirtless meanderings. Plus, Pablo Torre joins the show to discuss platforming O.J. Simpson.

The Big Suey: KYLE LOWRY TRADE REACTION

Dan and Stugotz continue to discuss the journalistic standards of [checks notes] Cam’Ron and Mase’s show and the decay of journalism around the United States. Then, news breaks mid-show as Kyle Lowry is traded to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier and a 2027 protected first round pick. Dan, Stu, and the Shipping Container react to the news as Mike gets to trade his least favorite player for his second least favorite player. Plus, Ron Magill is here to talk cicadas, polar bears, a pet racoon, polar bears, and the Miami Seaquarium.

Hour 1: Why Have One Bad Answer When You Can Have Two?

Let’s talk about the excellency of Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Kevin Durant! Then, Lucy loves ‘Love on the Spectrum,’ Fyre Fest is back, and we debut Taylor’s Swift Report. Plus, Ronny Chieng of The Daily Show joins us for one of the most awkward interviews in our show’s history, and it’s entirely our (Dan’s) fault.

Hour 2: The Curse of Bobby Layne

The entire crew breaks down exactly how Dan, Taylor, and the Shipping Container failed Ronny Chieng, a legitimately funny and charming man, during our interview with him at the end of the previous hour. Then, Jeff Daniels is a HUGE Detroit Lions fan and joins us to discuss his fandom, the breaking of curses, why this Lions run means so much to Detroit, and his upcoming acting projects. Plus, why do football fans hate math so much?

Postgame Show: Lucy Loses Her Mind

Dan, Mike, and Stu break down the new reported WWE contract with Netflix. Lucy loses her mind over the crew’s takes on the Caitlin Clark collision with a fan. Stugotz delivers the “Mike Evans Top 5 Hall of Famers Who Aren’t Top 5 at Their Position.”

