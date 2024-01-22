Was the Bills’ fake punt an attempt to win or an attempt to make a moment?

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is in the books and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had plenty to talk about in the Bills-Chiefs game.

In another entry in this burgeoning rivalry, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs once again sent Josh Allen and the Bills into the offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the AFC Championship game!#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/qgaiKZRQJu — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 22, 2024

In the fourth quarter, Josh Allen made a throw that would have been remembered in Buffalo forever, the type of throw that dethrones a champion, but after a Stefon Diggs drop instead all Buffalo has now is a new Scott Norwood, a new kicker who missed a crucial field goal.

JOSH ALLEN JUST THREW AN 80 YARD BOMB OF A BOMB AND STEFON DIGGS FLAT OUT DROPS IT.



One of the best throws I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/jKHAkVUcW0 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 22, 2024

Dan feels for Buffalo, a city that seemingly never wins anything and has such regional pride. The Bills are the best thing they’ve got — and in Stugotz’s words, the only thing they’ve got. Dan says even though they’ve been laughed at, and maybe really because of it, the Bills are the source of the most regional pride and this quarterback gave them hope again. He makes the throw of his life and the whole season falls apart because of a drop. And the biggest surprise of them all? Billy Gil, of all people, was apparently rooting for the Bills. What a time to be alive.

Dan says he can’t imagine how badly Bills fans will feel for a month, as this is a loss isn’t going away anytime soon. He says they’re going to have a pit in their stomach that feels like actual grief. After all, a crying Bills fan did go viral on Sunday night.

COLD HEARTED… TRAVIS KELCE WAIVES GOODBYE TO #BILLS MAFIA







Buffalo fans are CRYING pic.twitter.com/RtfaqZaXNR — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 22, 2024

Stugotz, however, has some medicine for ailing Bills fans: BILL BELICHICK! Or perhaps should we call him Bill(s) Belichick. Stu gonna Stu.

Jessica says the Diggs performance was bad, the missed field goal was bad, but what about that fake punt? That was EGREGIOUS!

The #Bills attempted a fake punt with Damar Hamlin early in the 4th quarter while trailing by 3, and it failed.



A momentum swing.pic.twitter.com/Mo2wiMaXNc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024

Mike can’t believe that the Bills did that with Damar Hamlin. Stugotz points out that if you’re going to go for it, go for it with your All-World quarterback. Mike notes that the Bills may have been compelled to go for it there because the Chiefs only had 10 men on the field. But still, why? Chris points out that if it had worked people would have called it the greatest play in the history of football. But it SUPER didn’t, even when considering that a fumble through the end zone kept the Chiefs from running up the score a bit.

Chris says if it had worked it would have been an ESPY contender for Play of the Year. Jessica, however, says the Bills doing a fake punt in that situation, even with the mismatch, was a really risky place to go for on 4th-and-5 deep in your own territory.

Chris wonders if the Bills chose Hamlin for the carry because he was the best man for the job or because they were going for THE MOMENT. Billy says that’s why the Bills should fire Sean McDermott — you’re playing for a Super Bowl, not an ESPY, Bills says. And McDermott was playing for an ESPY in that moment.

Meanwhile, Dan and the gang also discussed Brock Purdy and the 49ers after their hard-fought Divisional Round win over the Packers ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Dan ‘The Snitch’ Le Batard

Would that kick have been good in a dome? Dan, Stu, and the crew discuss Bills vs. Chiefs before listening to sound from people across sports media who got it all wrong on Lamar Jackson. Then, what was YOUR favorite thing from across the football weekend? We get to Jason Kelce, Baker Mayfield, fans in Detroit, and late-game drives. Plus, Calvin ‘Megatron’ Johnson is here after his Detroit Lions advanced to the NFC Championship. He discusses his relationship with the franchise, Dan Campbell as a coach, deciding to retire, the evolution of the Wide Receiver, and what he loved most about playing football.

The Big Suey: They Should be Ashamed of Themselves

Patrick Mahomes is pretty good, huh? The crew talks Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and how tough it must be for Nick Sirianni to fire his friends. Then, did the Bills blow it or did the Chiefs win it? It’s time to criticize the fake punt to Damar Hamlin. Also, Stugotz dismisses Kyle Shanahan. Plus, Tony tells us about a funny moment from his MMA Hangout, and Jess and Dan speak about another blow to the Sports Illustrated brand with massive layoffs incoming.

Hour 1: The Right Message from The Worst Messenger

Stugotz’s Weekend Observations include meat and kneecaps, the Top 5 Nicknames for a Fastball, a reckless steroid accusation, and more. Then, Mike Ryan is struggling with his ears, so it gives us an idea to try with Greg tomorrow, and Tony introduces us to “The Tony Show” Bucket of Death punishment. Plus, Anthony Rendon hates MLB season length, Billy is worried about his athleticism, and Caitlin Clark gets crushed by an Ohio State fan.

Hour 2: This Is A Guys Trip!

Dan is headed to jury duty and is hoping it takes him away from the show for as long as possible. The crew discusses more from the NFL Playoff weekend including the dominance of the Baltimore Ravens. Then, do teams need to do due diligence of second interviews if the coaches are Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick? Plus, IT’S A GUYS TRIP, AND NO YOUR WIFE CAN’T COME. Mike Ryan has a quandary as Misogynist Bane returns.

Postgame Show: The Baseball Chat

Gabe Kapler gives some advice on Uber.

GBF: Divisional Round Hangover

Stugotz, Billy, Mikey A and Fuentes give their thoughts on the NFL Divisional Round with a new segment about heart-racing moments, a top 5 list, if the season ended today and a game of Purdy or Blank. Stugotz and Billy think there’s a chance Sean McDermott could be out in Buffalo, especially if Bill Belichick wants the job. There aren’t too many quarterbacks Stugotz or Mikey A would take Brock Purdy over.

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!