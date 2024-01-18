Have the Chiefs figured some things out?

It’s Thursday and you know what that means — Mina Kimes on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz! And this time actually with Stugotz!

Immediately, Stugotz shared his disappointment in Mina’s close-up hot take that the Kansas City Chiefs are going to make the AFC Championship game ... where they’ve been each of the past five seasons. Mina defends her take, however, noting it seemed much hotter two weeks ago when she gave it. Back then it was a little bit more ... caliente, as Mina puts it.

Mike notes that the line is very respectful of the Chiefs — they’re currently 2.5-point road underdogs against the Bills on DraftKings Sportsbook. But have they really figured things out, Mike asks? He says it’s hard to judge after last week’s Ice Bowl against the Dolphins. So, are they figuring things out, Mina?

She says the Chiefs have figured out some things out, which is why she was high on them at the time of her take. She points out the Chiefs’ defense has been good for the entire season, which is why she’s continued to hold out hope for K.C. The defense is young, super aggressive and super well-coached. She really like the defense. The question, somewhat surprisingly, is the offense. It was around the time they played Buffalo previously that Mina feels they finally settled on the right formula — throw the ball to Rashee Rice. A LOT. Pretty much all the time, with the occasional throw to Travis Kelce here and there.

Mike says what has scared him the most is that even as they were feeding Rice the results still weren’t there, citing the team’s loss to the Raiders. Also, what is he to do with the clear decline in form from Travis Kelce? Forgive us, Swifties and pay no mind to Stugotz worrying about Kelce’s lack of “focus.” It’s what some fans are saying and he’s just looking out for a friend.

Mina concedes that Kelce is not playing to the level that he did last year, but notes that his position and the nature of what he does with Patrick Mahomes allows for him to still have some drives where he and his Mahomie still can find that mental connection and make magic. As for Rice, yes he has been coming online for a while, but Mina says the way the Chiefs have used him has evolved — as evidenced by him KILLING Miami last week on crossers, which is something they didn’t really do earlier in the season.

Moving on, Mike is happy for both Lions fans and Baker Mayfield stans who have stood by him all these years. Despite the last couple of weeks looking worrisome amid injuries, Mike wants to know if Baker is finally settling in and making the most of his promise? Does he, in fact, have ... THE GOODS?

Mina says she thinks Baker is good, but doesn’t think he’s at the level of several of the quarterbacks in the playoffs. Right now, Baker is playing well enough so that, provided that complimentary football is being played, the Buccaneers can win and beat a defense like the Eagles. She feels like his performance has been a continuation of what we saw a lot this season. Baker was not perfect and inconsistent at times, but he improved in ways that feel sustainable and are things he didn’t do earlier in his career. Specifically, she points to sack avoidance and his success on quick passes. She says regardless of what happens against the Lions, he’ll likely stick around in Tampa.

Meanwhile, Cam Newton joined the show to talk about the waves his recent “game manager” comments made and his critique of sports media in general ...

“Where’s the credentials?…my thinking was backed by merit…we have to hold people accountable in every aspect of sports, not just the players.”



Former NFL MVP, @CameronNewton speaks on his recent “Game Manager” takes while pointing out the hypocrisy within sports media.



… pic.twitter.com/rRFUlt04lq — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 18, 2024

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Why Do We Do This?

We pride ourselves on being messy, and today is as messy as ever. Dan is zooming in from New York as we discuss Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys, the Texas Longhorns basketball coach losing it over UCF doing the Horns Down, and David Samson getting it wrong on his movie review. Then, we have a long form conversation about the UFC’s Sean Strickland, his bigoted and hateful comments, and whether or not we should be platforming anything he has to say to begin with.

The Big Suey: The Fit Check with Cam Newton

Is Duncan Robinson untouchable? What is Adam Schefter’s responsibility on news regarding Jason Kelce’s retirement? And what about Jim Irsay? Then, Cam Newton is here! He chats with Dan, who magically got to Miami via Meadowlark Media flume, Stu, and the Shipping Container about his unreal outfits, smoking cigars, game managers, getting into media, and a number of other topics across the NFL and his career.

Hour 1: Big Third Down Here

Dan has left the building, so Stugotz gets up to his GBF ways and welcomes a profanity laced Chris Simms to the show. Simms crushes Billy Gil before discussing Tua’s potential contract and this week’s slate of NFL Playoff games. Then, JuJu has this week’s Thursday Thunder and some great new shirts on the merch store, Jess is infuriated over snowballs, and Mike is gamblin’ again. Plus, Bill Belichick inches closer to the Atlanta Falcons and Tony has a Top 5 that’s not a Tony’s Top 5 on the “Top 5 Things Dads Say While Watching Football.”

Hour 2: Mina Kimes calls Stugotz ‘Dan’

Mina Kimes is here to dish out her hottest takes yet with Stugotz at the helm. She discusses Jordan Love’s success in Green Bay, whether or not Baker Mayfield has the good, and picks this weekend’s NFL Playoff results all before embarrassing herself in front of the substitute teacher. Plus, J-Lo’s new movie, plungers, and Chris Cote finally saw Saltburn.

Postgame Show: Everyone Should Share Penis Size

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: heard of her? Well, Gen Z has, and that leads the crew to a conversation about...well...you ready the title of this episode.

