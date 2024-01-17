Could immunity help keep Jim Harbaugh at Michigan?

Even amid reports of Jim Harbaugh interviewing with NFL teams, rumors suggest he is still engaged with Michigan to remain with the Wolverines. And some of his requests for a potential deal are telling.

Jim Harbaugh is interviewing for NFL jobs, but could remain at Michigan under the right circumstances pic.twitter.com/owY7hXIozm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 16, 2024

On Wednesday’s Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Dan said he thinks Harbaugh’s demands are a great detail. Heck, Mike Golic Jr. said on GoJo and Golic that he loved it for Harbaugh. Meanwhile, Mike isn’t so sure that going to the NFL would protect Harbaugh from punishment, citing Jim Tressel as having set a punishment precedent, although Jessica notes that reporters have backed off the concept a bit recently.

Dan says he assumed when these details leaked out that Harbaugh, up for some of the same jobs as Bill Belichick, was using the possibility of returning to Michigan as leverage. Dan thinks Harbaugh is going to use the most leverage a Michigan coach has ever had because he won’t be stained no matter what the investigation outcome and the university won’t want him to leave.

Mike says he would call bluff if he were Michigan as Harbaugh has actively been trying to get back to the NFL for the past three years, with the league collectively saying, “No thanks.” Meanwhile, Billy says he would give Harbaugh what he wants as he just delivered a National Championship. Mike points out that if Rutgers doesn’t miss a field goal, Harbaugh might have been fired a few years ago, while Jessica points out that Michigan might have some of its own self-interest to consider where Harbaugh could be disciplined in a way that affects his ability to coach at the collegiate level.

Meanwhile, Connor Stalions is on Cameo guys! And he’s out there trolling Ohio State. He’s a Michigan Man to his core!

Elsewhere in the state, Jemele Hill joined the show to talk about what the Lions’ success means for the city of Detroit ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Penetration Station

We kick things off with a Parade of Gasbags of our show’s Dolphins takes... David Samson is here to discuss the Fins and their decision-making with Tua, Peacock’s streaming success, NFL Ratings vs. other leagues, and the Dwyane Wade statue unveiling. Then, Billy has a rant against the merits of the Dwyane Wade statue, and Jeremy has a rant against the Emmy awards on behalf of Better Call Saul. Who will win Jessica’s Emmy Award for Best Rant?

The Big Suey: I’m Just a Plain Farter

After their rants from earlier in the show, Dan wants to know who Jessica relates to more on the show: Billy or Jeremy? Emmanuel Acho got ballsacked, Donald Trump has a SNL level commercial, and Billy Gil explains his role on the show. Plus, PAPI IS HERE! PAPI IS HERE! PAPI IS HERE! He discusses the Wade statue, our food spread, 21 Savage’s takedown of his son, and black beans & rice. Then, Witty is still a weirdo, Billy’s anxiety for the Super Bowl, and the Vegas airport.

Hour 1: The Guy with Light Eyes

Larsa Pippen discusses her sex life, but is shower stuff sex? Our crew makes the important determination. Then, Jim Harbaugh, the NFL, and a discussion on the most successful siblings. Plus, our Friendly Neighborhood Race Lady Jemele Hill stops by to discuss the Detroit Lions, Todd Bowles and the weather, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola’s approach to concussions, and Bradley Cooper. Also, Billy has a comparison for Taylor Swift: Grey’s Anatomy actor, Jesse Williams. He’ll explain.

Hour 2: You Ate a Big Parrot

Jessica still has some questions about airlines after the Alaska Airlines debacle, and Papi is BACK for this week’s Refran Del Dia with Tony! Then, Mike Schur stops by to celebrate the Michigan Wolverines. After Jeremy gets embarrassed by the Shipping Container, Mike discusses Tiny Fey and Lorne Michaels, SNL’s place in television, the future of sitcoms, syndication, and, of course, Connor Stalions.

Postgame Show: MMA Hangout x Suga Sean O’Malley

*NSFW* (Language) Tony talks to UFC Batamweight Champion Suga Sean O’Malley about his upcoming fight with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC299 in Miami, winning the UFC belt in Boston and much more.

