Can the Dolphins win with Tua?

The Dolphins went ice cold over the weekend as their season ended in a frigid Kansas City. How long has it been since the Dolphins have won a playoff game? Let The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz give you an idea ...

What a time capsule https://t.co/0V4CCbaTJK — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) January 16, 2024

So what now becomes of Tua Tagovailoa, who is entering the final year of his contract. Will he factor into the long-term plans in Miami? Tua told the media after the game that he was not worried about that.

We’ll hear more from Dolphins tomorrow, but after the game Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel addressed the disappointment and Tua was asked about any pressure for a new contract.



“I have full trust in myself. I have full trust in what I’m capable of doing for our organization.” pic.twitter.com/vwdLYT5VKG — Will Manso (@WillManso) January 14, 2024

Dan points out that quarterback evaluation has always been tough and now it seems to have gotten harder to determine what you should pay the guys who may fall into the realm of the dreaded “system quarterback.” Especially when he sees Jalen Hurts and the Eagles collapse after Hurts signed a big money deal in Philly when the team was healthy and flying high. Now? Well, his coach is on the hot seat and the deal looks less like a slam dunk.

Dan points out that everyone would have argued that Tua was the better QB in college, but Hurts wound up in a near-perfect situation in Philadelphia with the right system and got paid. So now Dan sees Tua finally in the right system for his skillset and he doesn’t know how to judge him, especially since it’s not really fair to judge him off the KC game given the extreme temperatures.

Tony points out that most of the country outside of Miami is cold, but Dan while agreeing says you need a quarterback who can win WHEREVER. The reason people think KC has a chance going into Buffalo this weekend is because people believe in Patrick Mahomes.

Greg Cote says a lot of depends on what type of quarterback you want. He says Hurts is better than Tua if you factor in the all-around game, as Hurts is a true dual threat. Tua, meanwhile, does not add anything to your run game. So, by that measure, Greg says he would rather have Hurts, even though as a pure passer Tua is a better quarterback.

Tony says when the pocket breaks down for Tua he doesn’t have the ability to go to a second read or extend the play with his legs the way that Hurts can. Tua just can’t play in a muddy pocket, according to Tony.

Mike wants to take a victory lap for claiming that given how basic what the Eagles offense ran, eventually, the league would catch up with them. He says the situation in Philly is a DISASTER! The league caught up to them in a season and a half. However, Dan doesn't want to discount the impact of A.J. Brown. Jalen Hurts, Dan says, got paid when Brown arrived. A.J. Brown changed everything in how we value Hurts, Dan says. Stugotz. however, doesn’t quite understand what we’re doing here — it was less than a year ago that Hurts outplayed Mahomes in the SUPER BOWL!

Dan wants to remind everyone, though, that our analysis gets real lousy when we make it about the quarterbacks when it comes to winning and losing and forget about things like what was happening to Philly and Miami with their injuries. No one, he says, collapsed harder than the Dolphins, except for maybe the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Stugotz and Greg Cote collab to rank the remaining quarterbacks by how much pressure is on them ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Thank God Both of My Parents Are Dead

Lucy, Tony, AND Chris are paying off Bucket of Death punishments as we return from a long weekend full of NFL Playoff action. Were the Miami Dolphins or Philadelphia Eagles more of a giant, collapsing fraud this season? Can the Fins keep Tua? Can the Eagles keep Nick Sirianni? Is this the Dolphins curse of the Shula Perfect Season? Then, Dan tries to kill Greg Cote, Bulls fans have the worst booing moment in fan history, and the show’s cold mustache analysis is bad. Plus, Travis Kelce gives Jason Kelce little brother energy, Jason Kelce announces his retirement, and Mike Ryan admits he was wrong about the Miami Heat.

The Big Suey: Greg Cote Does NOT Wash His Hair with Dog Shit

Greg takes us through his newfound rivalry with Uncle Dick before discussing Tracy Kelce, Tony says the Eagles NEED to fire Nick Sirianni, and we don’t THINK Stugotz is racist. Then, Lucy cold-shames the group, Stone Cold Steve Austin takes a cold plunge, and Greg Cote washes his hair in the pool...any maybe some dog shit. Plus, Lucy shares the story of her trip to an estate sale this past weekend, Greg has a take on Nick Saban’s retirement, and the crew debates the more difficult job between NCAA Head Football Coach and POTUS.

Hour 1: Stone Cold Man Campbell

Dan is blown away by the Taylor Swift Effect™️ as Peacock’s ratings soared for Chiefs-Dolphins, but Greg and the crew argue the Dolphins may have had something to do with it. Then, Mike Tomlin blinks, Dan Campbell sounds like Stone Cold, and Stugotz has his Weekend Observations! Plus, John Reed has a new show song, and Dan had an incident at the dog park.

Hour 2: J-U-S-Z-C-Z-Y-K

We have loads of NFL talk off the top of Hour 2 including Baker Mayfield, the Philadelphia Eagles, Tua Tagovailoa, Todd Bowles, and Stugotz and Greg’s Top 8 NFL Quarterbacks Under the Most Pressure. Then, Boogie Cousins joins us to preview his new podcast “Bully Ball with Rachel Nichols & Demarcus Cousins” and discuss his nickname, talking trash with KG, fame, Tim Duncan and Nikola Jokic’s greatness, and the strongest players he ever played against. Plus, Tony has a huge MMA Hangout announcement, Stu reminds us he is NOT a racist, and the crew tries to spell Juszczyk after celebrating Kristin Juszczyk’s incredible NFL fashion designs.

Postgame Show: Playa in the Business

Did you know Damian Lillard hit an insane game-winner this weekend? Mike Ryan has a final (?) update on the UM QB position as Cam Ward (finally) committed to the University of Miami. Plus, Greg Cote is petering in at the end of the show.

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!