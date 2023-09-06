Did Mets-Yankees bad blood begin because of a crappy reason?

David Samson joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz in the Local Hour on Wednesday with a story that had to be heard to be believed.

It all stemmed from the viral story of a plane bound for Barcelona having to turn around due to a ... biohazard.

A Delta plane flying from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn back because a passenger had diarrhea all over the place. https://t.co/itLBOidHV9 — VICE News (@VICENews) September 6, 2023

Dan wanted to talk about the Barcelona plane incident because David is famously a germaphobe and the incident led to one of the top things you DO NOT want to hear when in a tube in the sky. David noted that he always looks at flight attendants when he flies in order to gauge how scared he should be. David did note that if he were in that spot there’s a chance he would open the emergency exit at 30,000 feet. He also teased that he had “one of the great poop stories in all of baseball.”

And he did not disappoint. We can’t do it justice, you have to hear it for yourself ...

"I have one of the great poop stories in all of baseball...." – @DavidPSamson unleashes an all-time story about the current president of the New York Yankees after the show discussed how a plane was diverted because of diarrhea recently.



https://t.co/XPzq5fM85c pic.twitter.com/AgwilULetg — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Lucy took her love of college football to the FSU/LSU game to tailgate ...

Lucci Mane tailgates LSU/FSU ️



https://t.co/V5rqkN1lJB pic.twitter.com/mhDj1Fb1xf — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 5, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Go Pee Pee

It’s the David Samson local hour, and it’s off to a very smooth start. David chats with Dan, Stu, Amin, and the crew about Giancarlo Stanton’s 400th HR, Julio Urias, why he’s bothered by the lack of Stephen Ross hate in this market, and a legendary poop story involving a Yankees president. Plus, guaranteed NFL contracts, horse hockey, and David’s Top 5 Football Movies.

The Big Suey: It’s a Whole Megillah

Billy can’t take another South Florida playoff run, and Stugotz is sick of renting cars. Then, it’s time for the Stat of the Day...the LONG version. Plus, Jim Harbaugh is here to be the Guardian of Victory.

Hour 1: Fire In The Gut

The Walking Dead had no business being the No. 1 show on television, Antonio Brown and O.J. Simpson are doing sports talk, Caleb Williams is using his leverage, and the Arizona Cardinals are terrible. Then, it’s time for Stugotz’s Weekend Observations and Brian Kelly is a new applicant for the list of people Dan will root against.

Hour 2: Onward!

It’s time for our final Suey nominations: Best Story! Then, Mitch McConnell has been freezing, James Harden is a mastermind, and there’s more meat on the diarrhea plane story.

Postgame Show: That’s the Wrong Music

It’s time for everyone’s favorite game...AGAINST! THE! SPREAD!

