How much are all the other fanbases drinking Miami’s tears after failing to land Dame?

Even a day later, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz was still dealing with the fallout of the Dame Lillard trade saga coming to a conclusion.

Dan begins the segment by noting that for many Heat fans, including Mike Ryan, the analysis of the Dame situation will be an anger-filled tantrum lamenting why the Heat didn’t get the all-star and why they weren’t more aggressive in their pursuit. Dan notes that we still don’t truly know what the Heat offered Portland, pointing to the fact that Brian Windhorst said he doesn’t know if Tyler Herro was ever even part of the package. Which makes Tyler Herro’s retweet of Jimmy Butler’s claims of tampering make more sense for Mike Ryan.

Taking a step back for a moment, Dan points out that both Dame and the Blazers likely feel responsible for the other’s success, which is what ultimately may have played a role in the divorce between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in New England. Dan says Lillard tried to protect his relationship with the city and fanbase while at the same time putting the organization in the difficult place of demanding a trade and saying he would only go to one place. And Dan notes that when you do that, you reduce your organization’s ability to conjure up good offers. Dame, he says, tried to take the power from Portland and the Blazers ultimately fought back by not picking up the phone.

So, Mike wonders, Portland just chilled over the summer? And did that work, because Mike says if you look at the package that Portland got, it didn’t add up to all the hypothetical offers thrown about by the media over the summer.

Dan notes that when the crew went live on Wednesday to discuss the breaking trade news, it felt like losing a Finals game. It felt like losing a Finals game because it felt like tens of thousands of people were gathered simply to know what their pain and confusion looked like. Roy during the live pop up used the term spite and Amin called the Blazers petty, but Dan asks if your organization has a long-term relationship with a player and they go out and make it harder for you to get what’s best for your organization because of what he wants, has that organization really been petty? Is it petty to react to Dame’s camp wanting the power and Miami willingly attempting to use that leverage by then turning around and looking for the best offer that’s not Miami?

Mike is tired of the Heat’s excuses because he’s tried to rattle off all the whales Miami has missed out on and he says he always ends up forgetting like five of them, even including Jimmy Butler the first time around. Chris pushes back that Miami has in fact gotten whales before, rightly pointing to the Big 3 in 2010. Spoiled Mike continues to argue that they don’t even get their main trade targets anymore, and Lucy has heard ENOUGH.

.@lucy_rohden had a message for spoiled Miami fans on @LeBatardShow: Just be happy with where you are! pic.twitter.com/frFq1DGUdI — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) September 28, 2023

Mike remains undeterred and unchastised and wants to know why Pat Riley can’t do what he did in bringing together the Big 3. No Donovan Mitchell. No James Harden, No Kevin Durant. No Bradley Beal. NOTHING! He says the Heat wouldn’t spend, at least when it came to Beal, and he’s MAD.

Chris still wants to know who the Heat wouldn’t give up. He says if you’re the Heat you need to be more proactive and keep throwing out offers, even if the Blazers weren’t responding. If this was about keeping Caleb Martin, Chris said, this is not a good look for the Heat.

But Dan says if you place a value on someone and you’ve got an unwilling trade partner who has the contract power and is willing to break the standard of noting acquiescing to a star’s demands, what do you do when you’ve set a value on that player and aren’t willing to go over it? It’s not as easy as it seems to wheel and deal and reinvent yourself, so Dan says the truth is somewhere in the middle between Mike’s entitled POV and the notion that it’s fair to criticize Heat management for swinging and missing once again.

And when the microphone swung around to Tony, he was ready to COOK!!!!

LET ME BE VERY CLEAR. I love @ryenarussillo but the Damian Lillard trade was a PsyOp by… guess who… THE HATERS‼️ pic.twitter.com/KU0XC6lg4J — Anthony (Tony) Calatayud (@10DayTony) September 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the crew wasn’t afraid to showcase just how wrong they all were when it came to the Dame saga ...

"Lillard to Miami is done." – @DarthAmin



"There's one offer out there and it's for Tyler Herro." – @jeremytache



'It is Miami and there's no wiggle room there." – @DarthAmin



We examine all the ways we got Damian Lillard's future wrong. #ParadeOfGasbags



… pic.twitter.com/0XMvuP15nB — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 28, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: ...Come Drink Our Tears...

Dan, Mike, and the Shipping Container have had a night to sleep on the news of Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, and they are...not coping well. The crew discusses Woj’s reporting, the fallout for the Heat franchise, missing out on whales, Ryen Russillo getting our asses, and every other pathetic thing you want to hear from us.

The Big Suey: The Damian Lillard Parade of Gasbags

We continue our conversation on Damian Lillard and introduce our show’s Parade of Gasbags for the news. Then, are we allowed to call for the firing of people in sports if we don’t have the experience ourselves? Plus, David Samson and Adnan Virk are here to deliver their Top 5 Least Likely Movie Couples.

Hour 1: Paul Blart Mall Cop

We kick things off with this week’s Thursday Thunder before diving into more Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news and David’s Top 5 Made-For-Money couples. Then, do you care about a MLB player hitting 40 homers and stealing 70 bases? Plus, the Kevin James revival and Tony’s scorching hot take on mascots.

Hour 2: Toy Story Game

After discussing the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game, the crew discusses the joy you can get from watching your friends’ sports teams suffer. Then, are you rooting for calamities during the Toy Story Game this weekend? And will your school get desperate enough for Urban Meyer?

Postgame Show: Tony’s Top 5, The No-Test + Polls

The crew recaps the polls from the week, then Tony heads over to the Kaseya Center for the “No-Test” and delivers his Top 5 from Week 3.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

THURSDAY THUNDER PARLAY PICKS

The Dan Le Batard Show gives their top parlay pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s betting card. See their top parlay pick HERE!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!