How did Damian Lillard become the crossroads on player empowerment?

It was all hands on-deck — well almost, you knew Stugotz wasn’t turning around — for The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz as the Damian Lillard trade saga came to an end. Unfortunately Mike Ryan and the fans in Miami, however, Dame Dolla will not be taking his talents to South Beach.

Of course, Miami had long been Dame’s preferred destination, but alas it was not meant to be. Mike Ryan was in his feelings, blaming some members of the media for tainting the waters surrounding a potential Miami package, while also criticizing Pat Riley for yet again failing to deliver another superstar to Miami.

“Cronin played himself. The Miami Heat played themselves…” - @MichaelRyanRuiz



We react to Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.



https://t.co/IivXybfHSO pic.twitter.com/twLQ0dMm3s — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 27, 2023

Dan, however, had another takeaway and questions about what this means for player empowerment ...

What is @LeBatardShow's takeaway from the conclusion of the Damian Lillard trade saga? pic.twitter.com/3RZMxYpzPD — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) September 27, 2023

Jimmy Butler took to IG live to claim collusion, even though you didn’t hear it from him, but Amin joined the show from a car — just don’t point that out! — to express a different point of view.

“It’s not collusion, it’s a spite deal…you can’t tell me that this was the best deal available to them…everybody got better except the Blazers.” - @DarthAmin



https://t.co/IivXybfHSO pic.twitter.com/XEYigMmVD6 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 27, 2023

Watch the full hourlong pop-up broadcast below and make sure to tune in on Thursday for more discussion about this blockbuster deal!

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!