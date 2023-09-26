Miami wants Dame, but won’t pay top Dolla

The Dame trade rumors are heating up again and of course, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had to weigh in on Tuesday.

Mike Ryan points out that no one is going to want to acquire a star who is going to come in and immediately make a mess of things, and that’s what the Heat are banking on. Dan points out that the Heat have leverage because Dame is on their side and is working with the Heat to get what everyone wants.

Dan notes that there hasn’t been any movement on what the Heat are offering — the offer is the offer. The Heat, Dan says, is not going to overpay for someone who is 33 years old making north of $219 million when they know the back end of that deal looks bad. He brings up another reported Dame suitor in the Raptors, noting that Toronto was unwilling to shell out big bucks for favorite son Kyle Lowry after 35, so why would they be willing to do that for Dame? Dan says the Heat believe their offer is the best offer Portland is going to get for Dame and if someone can come up with something better, they can have him.

Mike says this is how the Heat should be playing it, with Portland assigning an insane value to a player Woj said just a few years ago was a depreciating asset. Dan points out that the Heat already have Jimmy Butler, whose contract will likely be onerous by the end. But Mike brings up another important point: Is Pat Riley prepared to go into another of these white whale hunts and come up empty? Because Riley’s built a team that has been to two of the past four Finals but he hasn’t really reeled in the one asset that could make the team clear the final hurdle and become a champion.

Dan says the Miami front office obviously likes the team that made the NBA Finals just a few months ago, although it has lost some key players that the team felt it helped create. Dan says the Heat want Lillard, but they want him at their price, not anybody else’s price.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Key Man Life Insurance

Greg Cote is here for his usual Tuesday appearance and has never been so excited to discuss the Miami Dolphins. Then, Chris Cote is killing three Bucket of Death birds with one stone, and he tells us the story of getting a little too chummy with a Florida Panthers broadcaster. Plus, Mac Jones is a dirty quarterback, Damian Lillard updates, and more.

The Big Suey: Let’s Nitpick!

Mike Ryan joins us for a segment as Dan has up-to-the-minute news on the Miami Heat and Damian Lillard. Chris Cote introduces us to a new game called “Let’s Nitpick!” Then, Ron Magill joins us to discuss conservation, his endowment, human remains in alligators, and more. Plus, the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce storyline continues to stay at the top of conversation with a new take from Elle Duncan that has us questioning the validity of the relationship.

Hour 1: Andy, the Bowling Ball

How did Travis Kelce somehow become the right-wing’s representation of “soft” after the Taylor Swift news? Then, Tiki Barber and Joe B, Mike Francesa changes his tune on Zach Wilson, and Micah Parsons has words for Tyreek Hill. Plus, Greg gives us the specifics of how he has prepared to dominate his bowling league.

Hour 2: The One-Ball, Three-Finger Man

The ratings have been released by the NFL from the Taylor Swift game this weekend — yes, the Taylor Swift game — and the crew is blown away. Greg Cote continues to inform us about Andy the Bowling Ball, and Dan updates us on the latest with Chandler Jones. Then, Mike Norvell joins the show to discuss building a program at FSU, how college football has changed, and more. Plus, are we piling onto Zach Wilson?

Postgame Show: Bucket of Death Pt. 1

Stugotz, Greg, Billy, and Roy go to the Bucket of Death for Week 4 of the NFL season!

