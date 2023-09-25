Miami cooks while Sean Payton stews amid Broncos beatdown

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz was REVELING in the Dolphins’ absolute BEATDOWN of the Broncos.

The Dolphins put up the most points (70) since 1966 and the most yards (726) since 1951. One person who was not reveling in the offensive outburst? Sean Payton, as evidenced by this exchange with a reporter after the game.

Awkward exchange between Sean Payton and a reporter, who asked how the #Broncos coach feels about the historically bad loss.



"What's the question? What's the question? I just finished telling you. Next question," Payton said. pic.twitter.com/EwE55LvvLh — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 24, 2023

This leads Dan to one thought: He regrets coming back, doesn’t he? Dan notes that Payton could have gotten that money anywhere. And Sunday’s performance also begs the question: If Payton got the bag this offseason, what does that make Mike McDaniel worth now after seeing the schematic advantages he had in this one?

The combination of Tua’s accuracy, speed in getting rid of the ball and how far he’s throwing it makes him unstoppable, Dan says. Given how quick Tua’s decision-making has been, Dan thinks a defensive lineman would have to be missed entirely to get to Tua.

The way the Dolphins have played through three games, Dan says, has proven that the team’s preseason expectations were warranted. He does note that the entire thing is built on something fragile, as you still have to always have the fear of a Tua injury in the back of your mind, but Tua is showing the growth that comes with more reps in the NFL and Dan knows this offense looks differently now with Tua under center than it did with Skylar Thompson at the helm. It’s not the same without Tua.

Adding injury to insult for Payton? Dan brings back up a FREEZING cold take from Sean’s past ...

“Sean Payton for 5 years will make between 17 and 20 million dollars per year…The Broncos will pay Russell Wilson 296 million dollars through 2028…Sean Payton said don’t be surprised if Teddy Bridgewater replaces Tua.”



- Dan



https://t.co/wNGQNg9zYY pic.twitter.com/bzCV4SudYo — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 25, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

GBF Monday Hangover: 70 Burger!

The Dolphins put up a 70 Burger and Zach Wilson sacked himself. Lucy recaps the college weekend and shows us cool things in her apartment. We play a new game of Lucy or Goosey, Stugotz and Mike Fuentes have Top 5 lists, Billy has his Winners and Losers from Week 3 and his Billy’s Bets Big Board Brought to you By MNF picks!

Local Hour: Miami Has the Dolphins, the Greatest Football Team!

The Miami Dolphins are dominant. The Miami Dolphins are fast. The Miami Dolphins dropped a 70 Burger. The Miami Dolphins have the most exciting thing in sports. Dan, Stu, and the crew share their thoughts on the Miami Dolphins. Plus, Mike the Hater, Stugotz the Jets fan, and Dan’s stats.

The Big Suey: The Secret Wing Slumber Party

Mike loves to hate on Deion Sanders, and he gets to do so after his team was the only one in the Shipping Container to win this weekend. We hear from loud coaches Dan Lanning of Oregon and Ryan Day of Ohio State. Then, HOW ‘BOUT THOSE MARLINS? Plus, we dive into Dan’s wife’s reaction to the quad box, the origin of “put some mustard on it,” and Raheem Mostert’s TD celebration. Also, Damien Woody is here to share the BTS of the sleepover at Mike Greenberg’s house the night of the Aaron Rodgers injury, praise the Dolphins’ offense, and lament the continued demise of the Jets.

Hour 1: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and the 2004 Orange Bowl MVP

Dan has a long-standing rule against criticizing college athletes by name, but how are we supposed to handle criticism as they become older and more professional? Then, the entire crew has thoughts on Taylor Swift attending the Kansas City Chiefs game for Travis Kelce, their awkward exit, and whether or not this is true love. Plus, it’s time for Stugotz’s Weekend Observations!

Hour 2: The Dishwasher

Lucy did her best to gather content at the Iowa game despite some equipment issues. Then, who’s the next coach who’s going to snap on the media? Plus, Billy takes us down a rabbit hole as he addresses the issue he’s been having with his dishwasher. And finally, Adam McKay is here to share the Horrifying Climate Fact of the Day, but don’t worry, it involves football!

Postgame Show: Night Train Veeck

Dan introduces us to the Veeck family before Tony wows us with his Top 5 European Observations.

