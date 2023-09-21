NFL SGP Best Bets Today: The Dan Le Batard Show TNF Same Game Parlay Picks for 49ers vs. Giants on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Dan Le Batard Show gives their top Same Game Parlay (SGP) pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s NFL betting card.

Top Same Game Parlay (SGP) Bet

Christian McCaffrey to Score a TD

Parris Campbell Over 2.5 Receptions

Deebo Samuel 75+ Rush + Rec Yards

49ers to Win

