Kevin Hart headlines latest episode of Dan Le Batard’s South Beach Sessions

You may have seen Kevin Hart joke around with Will Ferrell, go toe-to-toe with the Rock, or trade barbs with Tiffany Haddish, but you’ve never seen him like this before. In the latest episode of South Beach Sessions, Hart joins Dan Le Batard for a sprawling and insightful conversation that pulls back the curtain on one of today’s most successful entertainers.

For those new to the world of South Beach Sessions, this is what Le Batard does best – revealing more about himself in one-on-one conversations with beloved personalities to get past what we’ve already heard, and into the struggles before the success, the tears behind the laughs, and much more.

New episodes of South Beach Sessions are available to watch every Friday at 9 p.m. on DraftKings Network, and this episode with Kevin Hart will be premiering this Friday, September 22nd, at 9 p.m ET.

Among the many highlights of this episode, Hart reveals that his path to comedy superstardom was far from a planned journey. “Comedy was a complete accident,” he admits. “Now I was at the right place, right time at City Sports Philadelphia. One of the nighttime managers said, ‘Kev, you funny as hell, you should try standup.’ Where and how would I do that? They got an open mic tonight right around the corner. I’ll do it, I don’t care. That’s how comedy started.”

Hart and Le Batard also engage in a great debate around ambition, with Hart insisting that ambition can never be bad – even when Le Batard points out that ambition led Hart to a now-infamous foot race with former NFL player Stevan Ridley that left him with a torn abdomen. “My ambition was to say, let’s go out there and let’s do it, and I get hurt,” Hart reflects. “So what happened? A great moment of clarity after. I’m 44 years old. What the f*ck am I doing? Running and racing? You know what? I am extremely clear as to what I should be doing and what I shouldn’t be. And guess what you will not see me doing ever again? A foot race in the street. You know why? Because I know the consequences of it.”

We’ve barely scratched the surface of all the revealing anecdotes and insightful exchanges this episode has to offer, so be sure to tune in this Friday at 9 p.m. ET to watch the conversation in its entirety.

