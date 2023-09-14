Is Giannis greasing the skids for his exit from Milwaukee?

Is Giannis looking to chart a path out of Milwaukee? The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discussed some interesting comments made by the Greek Freak recently on a podcast.

Dan says he was genuinely surprised when Giannis voluntarily created drama in Milwaukee about his future with the franchise. Amin didn’t necessarily agree with that assessment.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo basically, for reasons I'm not totally getting, is *volunteering* drama in Milwaukee." – Dan on his continued comments about possibly leaving the Bucks.



Meanwhile, @DarthAmin says this is what someone warns before a break-up.



https://t.co/yteK8oEa8O pic.twitter.com/Suj4XsynwI — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 14, 2023

Amin says that Giannis is a nice guy, but unfortunately, sometimes people take that niceness for granted. People will think “he’s different” and won’t want to leave and the organization might have a lack of sense of urgency. So, Amin says Giannis had to put the team on notice and this is Giannis letting the team know that the status quo is not cool and that perhaps he wasn’t happy with the additions made in the offseason.

Mike also points out that this is a new ownership group and that might be a factor in what’s going on here, however, Mike also doesn’t want to discount the Bucks bringing everyone back given that they were sort of in cap hell. He said he thinks this is a case that Giannis is keeping ownership in check.

Amin points out that Giannis will be eligible for an extension soon and he doesn’t want people to think it’s just going to be a pro forma situation where he just signs up for more years. No, Amin thinks Giannis is saying that he wants to see how this season goes and see how the organization reacts in order for the team to have longer-term success.

One of the interesting things that Dan finds about the timing of this move by Giannis is how many Bucks fans are looking back at the Heat series and looking at Giannis with a little bit of blame in their eyes? He points out that some would argue that the Bucks were upset not because Giannis didn’t have enough help, but rather because of Giannis’ play at the end of games. Dan says he understands how great a player Giannis is, but when they lost that fault didn’t fall with anyone else more than it fell to Giannis. Yes, he was hurt, but how does he escape that criticism? Let’s not forget that if not for Kevin Durant’s shoe size Giannis may not have a championship at all. Amin points out the Dirk was soft ... until he won a title. Then he was never soft again. Winning a titlte changes everything.

Jeremy points out that one difference in the Giannis dynamic compared to other small-market superstars is that Giannis did with that championship, so he doesn’t really have that much to prove to Milwaukee, although he may still have some work to do to reach the ceiling others have set for him. Amin points. out the Jrue Holiday could never win another championship and people will still call him a champion. Brook Lopez. Khris Middleton same story, everywhere they go they’re golden. If Giannis never wins another title? You only won one?

Meanwhile, Tony is back and he’s back doing Tony things ...

“Mike McDaniel, Coach of the Year…Don’t look now, I just felt a pulse on Mac Jones’s career.”



After a long awaited return, we finally have an #AllNew @10DayTony’s Top 5, straight from the Iron Temple!! ️‍♂️



https://t.co/7dsD9eqjPA

️ https://t.co/ea36IfRk8E pic.twitter.com/WHTuWfN8zl — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 14, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Donny Football

Dan and Amin break down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments on being a winner and what it could mean for his future in Milwaukee. The Shipping Container uses this opportunity to learn what cap hell would look like. Then, Jeremy introduces us to Tua Tagovailoa’s middle name and the crew dives into Tua’s “nice guy” image and the massive expectations with the Dolphins.

The Big Suey: Ahmad Rashad’s Wedding Party

Mike is dressed like...a big Miami Hurricanes fan. He’s here to guarantee victory before the crew dives into Ed Reed’s short stint with their opponent tonight, Bethune Cookman. Then, award winning journalist Katie Barnes joins us to discuss their book “Fair Play: How Sports Shape the Gender Debate.” They explain the restrictions placed upon trans athletes, why it’s difficult for many to have these conversations logically and peacefully, why we need informative work on this topic within sports, and more. Plus, it’s time for Thursday Night Football, and Dan has a scorching hot take on Justin Jefferson.

Hour 1: Medium Friends

And just like that...the expendables...are BACK. Dan, Stu, and the Shipping Container discuss the upcoming Expendables movie and its mission to save the movie theaters. Then, is Apple going to win the streaming wars simply by buying everything? Plus, Bill Maher is crossing the picket line, Netflix doesn’t share their numbers, and the Mike Babcock phone controversy.

Hour 2: The God of Sod Pt. II

The God of Sod, George Toma, joins us once again to discuss the pressing issues with grass and turf in the NFL in the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers’ injury. Then, it’s time for a freshly revamped and shirtless Tony’s Top 5 before Ricky Williams joins us to discuss not drinking water, Aaron Rodgers, time management, and Uranus.

Postgame Show: This Is Not Advice

It’s time for JuJu Gotti to provide today’s Thursday Thunder and update this week’s polls!

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!