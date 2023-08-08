The Truth is DWade loves living rent-free in Paul Pierce’s head

Dwyane Wade joined the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz for a wide-ranging interview about life, marriage but also about his blood feud with former Celtic Paul Pierce which seems like it will never die.

Pierce re-fanned the flames once again by claiming that he’s better than Wade and that if he had been with the Heat in Wade’s place he would have won multiple championships too.

Paul Pierce explains why he’s better than Dwyane Wade



“Put Shaq on my team, put LeBron and Bosh with me. I’m not going to win one?”



(via #ItIsWhatItIs / h/t @LeBatardShow ) pic.twitter.com/4D3H3oh0vC — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 22, 2023

Of course, there’s no way Stugotz could let Wade’s appearance go by without asking about the “jackass” Pierce. Stugotz point blank asked Wade if he’s ever wanted to tell Pierce to shut the F up. Wade had a ready-made response in a Flash (pun intended).

“Rent is expensive and I’m living rent free…it’s documented, I don’t need to say anything…I went and got my Avengers…”



- @DwyaneWade finally responds to Paul Pierce’s comments on who in fact had the better career. #HeatCulture



https://t.co/UYp07snQ73

️… pic.twitter.com/RPBRaP5gv3 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 8, 2023

Somebody better get The Truth some burn cream!

Dan proceeded to rub salt in the wound by pointing out that while Pierce was celebrating his lone championship in the spas of Las Vegas, Wade was assembling his own Avengers and decimating the Celtics’ Big Three. “That’s forever,” Dan said, noting that Pierce will always have to live with the fact that while he was celebrating Wade came for everything and just took it.

Wade, of course, ate it up, saying he loved the sentiment and that it’s all documented. He added that he doesn’t need to say anything, so he’ll go ahead and people like the Le Batard crew say it because it sounds better coming from them. Wade noted that he’s done playing basketball and he’s done comparing himself to someone not playing or even someone playing the game, it’s not his challenge anymore. But he liked how Dan put his decimation of Pierce into stark relief.

Wade noted that he got tired of defenses hyper-focusing on him because he lacked other weapons, and he’s sure LeBron felt the same and that’s why they got together. He said when you’re coming up the court and you have everyone, including the coach, looking at you calling out all your moves and plays while leaving your teammates open you don’t want to do that as a great player. Hence, he went out and assembled his Avengers leading to a lot of people in their feelings around the league.

Wade noted that he’s happy with his career, and he doesn’t know who’s not happy with theirs, but he’s happy with how his went.

Wade also opened up about his family life, including his relationship with his father and his wife ...

“I give a lot of credit to my father. I had a great father…9 months out of the year I was preoccupied with my sport…my wife has done an unbelievable job of stepping in…”



- @DwyaneWade stops by the show and gives his family their well deserved flowers.



… pic.twitter.com/IUmW9xxf6U — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 8, 2023

Check out the breakdown of Monday’s show below.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: “Make The Smartest Show” – Dan

It’s the DLS star-studded telethon with Pablo, Domonique, Greg, and Stugotz ALL filling in for Dan. Dan’s message was to “make the smartest show,” so the crew dives into the origin of Truck Nutz. Then, Pablo and Domonique deliver their thoughts on religion (no, actually) and Greg explains his new beef with Hall of Famer Zach Thomas.

The Big Suey: Dinner Is For Winners

Pablo wants to assemble the Council of Dads as Domonique tells us about coaching his kid’s flag football team and trying not to get too competitive. Then, we finally divide the crew into “Older and...” and “Younger and Smarter.” Greg and Stu kick things off with a conversation about Stu wanting to do a Fantasy Football podcast and the loser mentality of the youth of America. Domonique and Pablo break down why watching young cornerbacks reminds him of watching young people create content on social media. Plus, who invented the back shoulder fade?

Hour 1: Pretender or Contender

After an exhilarating conversation between Greg and Stu about their favorite types of wood, we play a hotly contested game of PRETENDER OR CONTENDER! Domonique and Pablo discuss how their faith is weaker than their fear, the future of the Buffalo Bills, and whether or not God is a contender. But then... Pablo concedes to Greg and Stu that their show is better and Domonique is furious. This “new” and “entertaining” version of the show gets a list of Stu’s Top 5 Ghosts and Greg’s Top 5 Watsons.

Hour 2: Dwyane Wade

Before Dwyane Wade joins the show, we discuss Jeff Teague’s recent comments comparing Wade and James Harden, Wade vs. Paul Pierce, and how much our surroundings determine our success. Then, Demarcus Ware sings the National Anthem, Domonique and the Ravens “hymn,” the Cha Cha Slide, and some more pretender or contender. Plus, HALL OF FAMER Dwyane Wade joins us to discuss fatherhood, growth, basketball, and so much more.

Postgame Show: Dan and Ricky Discuss Lebo

Dan and Ricky share an emotional Postgame Show as they speak for the first time since Lebo’s passing.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @LeBatardShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.