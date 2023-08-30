Messi is winning EVERYTHING right now

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz got off to a fast start on Wednesday, with returns, injury woes and penalties galore.

Stu gonna Stu.

Anyways, amid all that craziness and all the wild weather in Florida, the show had to talk once again about Messi. Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Messi might be kinda good at this soccer thing. Just sayin’.

Anyways Messi continues to do amazing things in Miami, further cementing his legacy as the greatest soccer player of all-time.

Inter Miami, of course, is FINALLY in the midst of building its new stadium, which is scheduled to open up in 2025. This is all well and good because right now Messi is playing next to a 7-Eleven in Fort Lauderdale. Dan notes that it makes no sense that the greatest soccer player ever is playing at a campground, drawing such luminaries as LeBron James and Serena Williams. It’s absurd, it’s not the height of professionalism.

Yet, the team is now going to build a new stadium on a parcel of land that is going to make it a MONSTER franchise and Dan is shocked. He said he figured this thing was going to cave, just like every other soccer team that had come to South Florida before and failed. Only the greatest player ever could fix it.

Stugotz points out that it’s amazing to have the expectations that Messi had coming to Inter Miami and then EXCEED them. Stugotz admits he doesn’t love soccer, but Messi came in with sky-high expectations and surpassed them all. Stugotz says he’s not sure if people elsewhere care, but in South Florida it’s been fantastic and he only cares about the effects in South Florida. And if it brings the team a new stadium, then God bless him.

Dan notes it has landed the team a new stadium ... assuming the land doesn’t get swallowed up by the ocean and planes don’t crash, since the stadium lights shouldn’t be there.

Dan says Messi is going to save everything in Miami and it’s been crazy to watch. But even crazier is to watch and see his interactions with his teammates and how much fun he’s having while playing in a league that is well beneath his talent. Dan thinks that amidst all this insanity Messi realizes that not only is he winning, he’s winning at EVERYTHING. Dan points out this wins for Apple, this wins for Adidas, this wins for his partnerships. How much more can he did at the World Cup?

Mike highlights the fact that Messi is setting viewership records left and right, helping Apple far surpass its internal hopes for subscribers to its MLS service. He said it’s been beautiful to watch. Not only have Messi and the team had success, but the games have been wildly entertaining. And yes, MLS might be beneath him, but let’s not forget that he has basically dominated everywhere, including at the World Cup.

What Dan loves the most about this story is how rare it is in the history of sports in that region for all the different cultures to care about the team that is winning. For all the people in the community to come together in support of this team. Because, Dan says, while others claim that sports unite, that hasn’t been the case in Miami. Mike takes it a step further, and says you could make a case that Inter Miami is the most important soccer franchise in North, Central and South America right now. What a time to be alive!

Meanwhile, the Suey Awards nominations continued with Dan’s ALL-TIME favorite category ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: The Goldenest Cane I Know

Stugotz is back from the dentist and is trying to smoke after having teeth pulled, Juju is here, Jess is back from Ireland, and Lucy is crazed for College Football. Mike is discussing some “notions around the ACC” and Dan and Billy are here to debate Mike’s conflicts of interest regarding his reporting on UM. Is this our Canes preview? Plus, the Marlins season might be over, but the Angels season definitely is.

The Big Suey: Tooth Hurty

Lionel Messi is doing things that are making Stugotz want to pay attention to soccer. Dan, Mike, and the crew dive into Messi’s early success, multi-cultural appeal, and how crazy it is that he’s playing in Fort Lauderdale. Then, Stugotz can’t keep track of his upcoming dentist appointments, and it might be the death of Billy. Plus, Amin Elhassan is rushing into the studio, David Samson is on the zoom, and Adnan Virk is nowhere to be found. Can we actually get to our Top 5 Cameron Diaz movies, or will we only hear about Jessica’s trip to Ireland?

Hour 1: Dan’s Favorite Suey Category Ever

After kicking things off with the Suey Nominations for Best Musical Performance, Joe Posnanski is here to try and convince us to love baseball ahead of his new book, “Why We Love Baseball,” and give us his Top 5 Baseball Moments Even We Would Love. Plus, the Suey Nominations for Best Laugh.

Hour 2: PTFO Sneak Preview Part Deux - Share & Tell with Dan, Pablo, and Mina Kimes

Are the Arizona Cardinals constructing the most blatant tank job in the history of tank jobs? Are weight loss drugs the future of dieting? And are those noises you’re hearing coming from the depths of hell, or is it just the sounds of the latest episode of Undisputed? Here’s a 2nd sneak preview of “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” coming September 5.

Postgame Show: It’s Time For...

Dan has an issue with some of the songs left out of the Best Musical Performance Suey Nominations, and it’s time for everyone’s favorite game...AGAINST! THE! SPREAD!

