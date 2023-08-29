Has Skip Bayless lost control of his show?

After a summer-long hiatus following the departure of Shannon Sharpe, Undisputed kicked off a new era on Monday and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had some thoughts.

A new era of Undisputed pic.twitter.com/CXGcywZL3U — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 28, 2023

Dan starts off by noting that he thinks it will be fascinating to see how some prominent sports media members age as the landscape shifts. How will it sound as your sports media stalwarts age poorly in a new landscape?

Dan notes that Skip Bayless, at 70, is trying to keep up in a very competitive environment, and Dan has found the tug of war that has blossomed between Skip and his former take compatriot Stephen A. Smith uproariously wonderful and funny. He says that you have to keep your eye on Stephen A., as he is already creating something outside of ESPN just in case things fall apart. On the other side, Skip has tried to get into the podcast game and hasn’t found the same level of success.

Dan also pointed out that Stephen A. has just stolen Skip’s longtime adversary Sharpe and Skip has responded by pouring “tequila and rum and whiskey together — they’re all good by themselves — and let’s see if we make a giant explosion.”

Amid anonymous quotes Dan cites coming out of Fox that had Skip afraid Nick Wright would disembowel him, Dan points out that Skip either had the genius or made the mistake of bringing together Michael Irvin, Richard Sherman and Keyshawn Johnson. Dan finds it fascinating, that Skip Bayless — the ultimate player hater of sports media – has decided to take some the very players he’s been killing and crushing for the past 20 years and sitting them next to him and they want the mic. “Holy ****, Skip, they’re going to take your show!” And Monday’s debut already saw a bit of that occur.

Richard Sherman and Michael Irvin got into a heated exchange yesterday on Undisputed on if it's a good or bad advice to teach WRs to catch with their body



Irvin just completely went off



Skip became the moderator of his own show



(@shannonsharpeee) pic.twitter.com/O7emqHLLjE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2023

Dan says that’s not a terrible way to evolve at 70 ... if Skip is willing to be the joke, willing to not take himself seriously and yield the floor to people who are really good at TV.

Stugotz points out this won’t be the format of the show every day, while also asking if people really think Skip will be OK with this. Dan says he thinks Skip doesn’t realize what he just welcomed. He’s already telling Keyshawn he talks too much and that was on the first show! Dan also points out that Michael Irvin, like him or not, steals shows and is willing to make a fool of himself and be really loud at a time when the greatest currency is can you get attention.

The show got millions of views, and that’s how Skip stays in the game, but Stugotz thinks that while he may be happy with those views, he’s not happy with how the first show went. He thinks Skip plans to go out being Skip — he doesn’t want to share the microphone that much with anyone. He thinks Skip doesn’t want to be made fun of and that he has plenty of hot takes left in him. Stugotz says Skip still wants to be the guy who will dominate that show and ultimately he will dominate that show. Otherwise, he will get one of them fired — it’s still Skip’s show!

Amid all the debate about the debate, Billy points out two Skip takes from Tuesday — Trey Lance is a “steal of a deal” for the Cowboys and Skip remains very high on Baker Mayfield. So have the reports of his demise been greatly exaggerated? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, it’s time for the Suey Awards! Let’s take a look at some of the nominees ...

Absolutely loaded category of nominees this year for Worst Mistake on the #SUEYS. Dan was so ashamed that he buried his face in his hands for almost the entirety of the segment.



https://t.co/4FsFr5KLOX pic.twitter.com/huYYEbwveB — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 29, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Etch It In Stone

It’s time to talk O’s and U’s as the NFL regular season approaches, and Greg Cote and Stugotz are here to provide Dan all the cogent analysis he needs. Greg shares his personal rankings in the AFC East and how he’s rehabbing his hamstring. Then, Stugotz is afraid to go to the dentist AND to talk about the Jets, and Greg wants the Dolphins to trade for Jonathan Taylor...for the right price.

The Big Suey: And Ya Know It, Baby And Ya Know It

Greg continues his press for Jonathan Taylor...for the right price...and Billy is furious at Marlins reliever David Robertson. Then, Billy is going to be part of the FIU broadcast and Dan doesn’t know what a croquetas are made of. Plus, we have the Suey Nominees for Best Mistake.

Hour 1: WHY WOULD WE HAVE PENGUINS AT THE ZOO?

Ron Magill is here to discuss the animal kingdom including empire penguins, anger over the Miami Seaquarium, monkeys in neighborhoods, and more. Then, we debate about sports debate television as the crew discusses the additions to Skip Bayless and Undisputed. Plus, Dan, Stu, and the Shipping Container discuss Luis Rubiales’ defiance in the face of kissing Jenni Hermoso without her permission.

Hour 2: Mike Says Shane Larkin Can Beat Jokic

We continue the conversation on Luis Rubiales and Spain’s World Cup kissing scandal. Then, we have the Suey Nominations for Best Back In My Day. Plus, we discuss Noah Lyles comments on being the World Champion in the Olympics vs. the World Champion in the NBA.

Postgame Show: The Greatest Cons We Know

In a segment after Stugotz’s heart, we discuss the conman behind Bishop Sycamore football and the new documentary on the program, and we break down the details on Fyre Festival II.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

