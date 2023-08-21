Is Brandon Staley on the hot seat with the Chargers?

Should there be concern about Brandon Staley’s job security in Los Angeles?

Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Monday and basically said Staley understands that his seat is getting a little warm.

Billy Gil pointed out that two years ago Staley was the boy genius that everybody wanted, but last year the tables turned and everybody was questioning him. Now, Billy says, this is a year where he’s got to win or he could be in trouble.

“Yeah, I think he knows that too. He understands that,” Glazer replied. “Last year his name was on the chopping block a little bit.”

Glazer notes that the team looked at it and decided to give him another year hoping that Staley could correct some things.

“He’s a good coach, he’s a really good coach,” Glazer said. “He connects with every kind of player, but yeah, I think Brandon Staley knows this is it for him. He’s got to produce.”

Jay did say he really likes the Chargers this season and he actually thinks they could be a deep playoff team this year.

Earlier in his appearance, Glazer also spoke about his recent trip to Jets camp. He said Jets camp was wild, like the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He noted that the Jets had a “celebrity row,” which is something he’s never seen in his 31 years of covering the NFL.

“Look, the Jets haven’t had hope for such a long time, so you know how it is in New York. When you have something that you haven’t had in a while, then everybody kind of goes really overboard.”

He did say if the Jets can keep their offensive line intact, they have the puzzle pieces. He said he loves that Jets' young stars are humble and are guys who aren’t going to get swept up in the trappings of New York. Jay says he is believing in the Jets, even if the offensive line struggles.

Israel Gutierrez, sitting for Dan on Monday, asked about comparisons for Rodgers to Tom Brady, in going from one team to another and having immediate success. Jay didn’t know about that, as it would be hard to wind up with the same number of rings as Brady, but did note that Rodgers is one of those guys who needs something to get ticked off about and he feels like he did see a different Aaron Rodgers who was not quite as edgy.

Meanwhile, it’s safe to say that Lucy is just a little bit excited about the start of the college football season ...

"I have one TV and then I have a little TV and then I have an iPad so I'd do three games at once...I really wouldn't move that much. I wear compression socks so I don't get blood clots." – college football superfan @lucy_rohden walks us through a typical Saturday for her during… pic.twitter.com/rT835HiU8d — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 21, 2023

