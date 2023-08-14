Is James Harden right to call Daryl Morey a liar?

Over the weekend, it was reported that the 76ers had ended trade talks involving James Harden and planned to bring him to training camp to try and work things out. Well, Harden had his own ideas and went SCORCHED EARTH on Daryl Morey while in China.

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

Things in Philly are getting SPICY, and of course, the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz wanted to break it all down.

Mike, being Mike, has to compare the situation with the Dame Lillard-Portland-Miami situation, asserting that the team is trying to put the blame back on the player who doesn’t want to be there. Stugotz, however, jumps in and notes that Harden NEVER wants to be wherever he’s at, which is in contrast to Lillard who has been a good soldier in Portland for a long time. And if ever there was someone who knows about not wanting to be where he’s at, it’s Stugotz!

Mike concedes that Stugotz is correct, and says that James Harden may have more trade demands in the last two years than all the other NBA players combined. Mike says that Harden has been pretty quiet this summer, however, while Dame has been slightly louder.

However, Mike really wants to key in on the “Daryl Morey is a liar” part of Harden’s comments, reminding all that Harden at one point opted out of a larger deal and that in order to get him to do so certain promises had to have been made. However, since that point, the 76ers may not like the deal anymore, and the guys note that the white T-shirt with the box cut does Harden no favors in that video. But, in another segment, Pablo Torre, of the upcoming Pablo Torre Finds Out (subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts), has some tough love for Harden.

"James Harden lost Daryl Morey and that is all you need to know. Daryl Morey is the number one James Harden apologist of all-time." – @PabloTorre provides insight after Harden ripped Morey.



https://t.co/Pq4a2JdDoR pic.twitter.com/fn5NMgonBU — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 14, 2023

When Mike brings it back to the Dame-Heat situation again, Pablo also has some thoughts there as well and notes that when it comes to Morey, while he has long been a player-empowerment guy, Harden is not the player he is empowering any longer.

"Damian Lillard should be taking notes. This is how you do this. You make a giant mess. You involve every bit of leverage you did not have by generating controversy and toxicity." – @PabloTorre explains why James Harden making a stink for the Sixers is something other stars… pic.twitter.com/pHrtNVnoKM — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Stugotz welcomed you to your work week with his weekend observations ...

“If you’re not rooting for Australia to win the World Cup, you’re not American.”@Stugotz790’s Weekend Obeservations

https://t.co/wJACwth7C4 pic.twitter.com/RT1uvBMuuz — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 14, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Can We Say “Dicks?”

Dan...Mike Ryan...IS BACK. Mike comes back to the show with his new signature phrase and it sparks some in-show controversy. The crew breaks down Dwyane Wade’s Hall of Fame speech, how he became the face of a remarkable class, Wade’s relationship with the Heat, and Stugotz’s criticism of Gregg Popovich. Then, The Marlins had a great weekend that has Billy and Jeremy fired up for the rest of the season, and James Harden goes scorched earth on Daryl Morey. Plus, Billy is looking for a get-fit-quick scheme that could include chair yoga, and Pablo Torre has arrived to discuss the drama between Morey and Harden and his beloved Philadelphia 76ers.

The Big Suey: Questionable Jerseys & Chair Yoga + Taylor Twellman

Mike is wearing a questionable jersey today and Billy has started doing chair yoga. The Big10 is going to Vegas for their championship game amid an awkward situation in Iowa. Plus, AppleTV & MLS’ Taylor Twellman joins the show to discuss the Leagues Cup and the Women’s World Cup.

Hour 1: It’s Science

Tony has scientific proof that cold plunges are good for you, and that scientific proof...is a podcast. Mike and Stu discuss the biggest story in soccer: a goalie with magic tricks. Then, a former Marlins broadcaster’s feud with the team sparks a conversation on how the team honors its history and their celebration of the 2003 World Series over the weekend. Plus, Mike shares his opinion on ESPN’s deal with Penn. Could this lead to ESPN’s departure from Disney?

Hour 2: The Many Faces Of Tom Brady

The crew is shocked to see Tom Brady’s face while he was in Birmingham. Apple and Amazon are getting into the sports streaming game, RB Deuce Vaughn is taking the NFL world by storm why doesn’t he just switch positions? Plus, Stu’s Weekend Observations IS BACK.

Postgame Show: Zuck vs. Elon

It’s time to give our full breakdown and analysis of the new defunct fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, and a conversation breaks out about The Paul Brothers.

