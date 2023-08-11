Has college football conference realignment finally become too stupid for its own good?

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of college football conference realignment.

With the destruction of the Pac-12 near complete, won’t anyone think of Cal and Stanford? Well, some in the ACC of all places have suggested that they could have a home there. But, that solution appears to be somewhat unlikely.

The addition of Cal, Stanford to ACC hits 'roadblocks', per ESPN sources. A union appears unlikely at this points, as the obstacles are indicative of a league with varied perspective. W/⁦@aadelsonESPN⁩ https://t.co/ScmZf2rTPo — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2023

But that didn’t stop the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz crew from discussing the sheer insanity of it all this week.

Poor Lucy Rohden has been left to, as Pablo notes, grind her teeth over all of this. Lucy says she loves college football so much because it is stupid, but it has now gotten to the point where it is TOO STUPID! Nothing says Atlantic Coast Conference like Cal, Stanford and SMU. Welcome to the Atlantic Coast, Palo Alto, Berkeley and Dallas!

Lucy notes that when USC and UCLA went to the Big Ten it was quirky and weird, but now it’s just gotten stupid. Chris points out these conferences need name changes, which Pablo agrees and wants to know when these names are going to change. The Big 1, perhaps!

Jessica likes that we’ve basically all come around to Chip Kelly’s thoughts of praising Notre Dame for being independent and that college football should be separate from a school’s Olympic sports. She feels like we’re going to see all the leaders of the Olympic/”non-revenue generating” sports come together to assert that they need a say in all of this movement as it has all become ridiculous.

Amin notes that he’s talked to hoops coaches like Jim Boeheim and Bob Huggins notes that they’re pissed about all of this. He says he’s never seen a staff angrier than the West Virginia staff upon learning they were leaving the Big East, with its conference tournament at MSG in New York, for the Big 12. But it’s football dictating all of this. Football is ruining these conferences, ruining these rivalries, he says. Amin agrees with Chip Kelly — separate football from everything else and let your regular sports play in a regular conference so we can have things like ACC and Big East basketball.

Pablo says he does like that Notre Dame, amidst the great unbundling and re-bundling of college sports, is basically just running a Patreon, demanding direct payment in exchange for their football games. Jessica laments the Peacock of it all when it comes to her beloved Notre Dame, but does note that these ACC rumors are especially silly because they’re not going to be making that much more money and any more money they’ll be in line to get from re-opening their ESPN deal sounds like it’s just going to be offset by the increased travel costs. So it seems like something that makes very little sense and that the ACC is doing in an attempt to remain relevant.

Furthermore, Lucy wonders if re-opening this TV deal to admit new members actually gives disgruntled members like Florida State and others an avenue to exit the conference for greener pastures. She also notes that there are effects across the board for all sports and they’re all bad! Amateur sports everyone!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Bob Ryan Reviews Barbie

Stugotz, Billy and Mikey discuss Hard Knocks and Robert Saleh’s motivational crow/eagle speech. Bob Ryan joins GBF to give us his review of Barbie, discuss the possibility of Bill Belichick reuniting with Tom Brady and going to coach the Raiders and to play a Game For Your Life: Ruth or Ohtani. The guys debate whether or not Chris Simms flies commercial or private. Did Stugotz encourage The Bear to leave ESPN to potentially replace him?

Hour 1: Band or DJ?

Stugotz, Pablo, Domonique, and Amin lead the Shipping Container into one of the most heated debates in the history of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz: Wedding Band or Wedding DJ? The discussion gets SO intense that Meadowlark Executive Director of Audio Carl Scott is brought in to join the proceedings. Then, Domonique, Jess, and the crew dive into how unions protect labor in sports and throughout this country as they buck up against management.

Hour 2: Remember When?

Pablo asks how the show went this week and is immediately met with Amin’s new limited fake O.J. Simpson and the crew playing a word association game. Then, Domonique introduces us to his latest segment idea called “Remember When?” as we take a look back at last year’s NFL season. Plus, as we analyze some of the best and worst NFL jerseys, we find out Roy is a font guy.

Meadowlarkers 86: Marvel Cinematic University Crossover

Howard Bryant is joined by Anthony Canton III and Jake Christie of the MCUniversity Podcast to discuss all things Marvel! They touch on the current state of the MCU, Post Endgame Traumatic Syndrome, stories they’d like to see told, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, the problems with trying to interconnect everything in the universe, and so much more. Follow Anthony and Jake’s work and listen to their podcast: https://linktr.ee/mcuniversitypod.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @LeBatardShow.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.