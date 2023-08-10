Did Johnny Football lie about covering up a drug test in college???

Johnny Manziel joined the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz for a wide-ranging interview on Monday in advance of his “Untold” doc on Netflix, but it seems he may not have been entirely truthful and Chris Cote may be due an apology.

Before we get to that, Pablo points out that Johnny Football does not look like a Prom King QB, but rather a little kid who got a blank check on which he wrote that he wanted EVERYTHING.

When Lucy notes that it’s as if a trust fund kid got access early, Domonique points out that Johnny being a rich kid turned out to be a lie with Pablo adding that was one of the big revelations. The genesis of that tall tale comes from Johnny’s autograph kerfuffle, in which his 19-year-old buddy named Uncle who was in charge of the whole thing said Johnny came from an oil family to throw suspicion off the fact that he was really making money by selling autographs, Lucy points out that Johnny LOOKS like a kid who came from an oil family and Jessica notes that it’s perfect because it was so vague and ambiguous.

Domonique points out that the dishonesty of Johnny Football and Uncle Nate at that time was juxtaposed with the unethical nature of the NCAA, so they’re almost positioned as heroes for part of it, but he says in defense of the filmmakers it doesn’t feel like the doc was set up to be some sort of redemption story.

When Amin points out that in Johnny’s appearance earlier in the week on the show it looked like he turned over a new leaf, Lucy brings the heat. She points out that in his appearance earlier in the week Johnny was very irritated when Chris Cote asked if he bought a teammate’s urine to pass a drug test and denied it, but then in the documentary HIS AGENT CONFIRMED IT!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS COTE!!!!

As Amin says, Ol’ Johnny Football is back at it again! But as Pablo points out, if you’re going to have a bad breakup with your agent, make sure they aren’t a good storyteller because Johnny’s ex-agent was giving up EVERYTHING in the doc! Plus, as Pablo points out, Johnny Football using the adverb “necessarily” gives the slightest shaft of sunlight of doubt as to whether they’re telling the truth.

However, after listening to Johnny Football’s denial which has now been brought into question, Amin has one big takeaway — Chris Cote was doing his impression of Dan Le Batard. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all. Pablo is more focused on the fact that Chris seemed to be doing his best “Italian speaking hands” impression and a new meme has been born. Hopefully, it can replace the “angry, beardless Chris” meme that has been in the ether. Again, I say, JUSTICE FOR CHRIS COTE!!!!

Check out the breakdown of Thursday’s show below.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: The David Samson vs. Domonique Foxworth Local Hour

Pablo begins the show by calling out Domonique for how emotional he feels to be entrusted with Dan’s show. Then, it’s time for battle. David Samson is here to talk insider trading, sting operations, and suing season ticket holders and vendors before he and Domonique get into it over workplace compensation. Is it more important to foster a community your employees are motivated by or maximize profits? Can you do both? Plus, David reviews the new documentary on Stephen Curry.

The Big Suey: Johnny Manziel’s Jib

Pablo and Domonique nearly shared a ride on a Ferris Wheel last night, but they watched the new Johnny Manziel documentary instead. The crew dives into the biggest revelations from the doc, Manziel’s actual family history, Uncle Nate, and why he owes an Italian version off Chris Cote an apology.

Hour 1: WWDD

Domonique has discovered Kurt Warner is the reverse Spider-Man. The crew also examines how football can be so popular when the common fan understands so little about the game. Does football stand alone is its inaccessibility and popularity or are there any other similar sports? Plus, would sports games be better if they were recorded and produced like reality TV?

Hour 2: In Defense of the Butter Sculpture

After last night’s no-hitter by Michael Lorenzen, we are here to ask the important questions: what’s the most impressive thing you can do in sports that no one cares about? Then, Lucy is here to defend the Iowa State Fair’s butter sculpture of Caitlin Clark. Plus, have you heard of the derecho? Also, the Carolina Panthers are contenders, Thursday Thunder, and manatees and alligators.

Postgame Show: Tellin’ It!

It’s time to take a look back at this week’s polls.

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter @LeBatardShow.

THURSDAY THUNDER PARLAY PICKS

The Dan Le Batard Show gives their top parlay pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s betting card. See their top parlay pick HERE!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.