Is Nathaniel Hackett really the best coach Aaron Rodgers has ever had?

Sean Payton caused a stir last week when he publicly rebuked his predecessor in Denver Nathaniel Hackett, saying he did one of the worst coaching jobs ever with the Broncos. Needless to say, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers did not like the shots taken at his offensive coordinator.

Here is Aaron Rodgers’ comments about Sean Payton and his comment about Nathaniel Hackett this week. Rodgers calls Payton “insecure” and says he should keep his coach’s name out his mouth. pic.twitter.com/7ISPvJBl5s — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 30, 2023

Do you smell beef? Because The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz sure does!

Stugotz points out that Payton never said anything nearly that interesting when he was working at Fox, so he’s dubious of Payton’s claim that he had a moment where he was still wearing his Fox hat (visor?) and not his coaching hat. Jessica just wants to know if he has hats lying around like he’s a high school recruit.

Stugotz asks who is Sean Payton to talk about Nathaniel Hackett this way and says to win without Drew Brees while pointing out Payton’s near .500 postseason record. Mike takes it a step further, noting that you could make an argument that among Super Bowl-winning head coaches Payton is pretty overrated. Stugotz says Payton is a great regular-season coach, but he has his own issues this season, including a QB who might be playing his way OUT of the Hall of Fame. So Stu advises Sean to worry about his own team and worry about his own division.

Mike says Rodgers’ defense of Hackett was admirable, it was honest, but if he’s saying that Hackett is the best coach he’s ever had, Mike wants to know if Aaron Rodgers actually knows what a good coach is. Because if you look at Rodgers’ career, Mike says the best one is Mike McCarthy, which doesn’t say much. And that’s a compliment to Rodgers, because’s been so good that he’s elevated some people that have failed repeatedly and massively without him. He just doesn’t know good coaching. And that’s why he only has one Super Bowl title. Although, Stugotz says that if Rodgers had played for Sean Payton ... he’d still have just one Super Bowl title.

Meanwhile, the Mad Dog joined the show to play Immaculate Grid as well as “Shot For Your Life” and, well, sorry J.J. ...

We play a little "Shot for your Life" with the Man, The Myth, The Legend…@MadDogUnleashed



Local Hour: The Collective

Dan is out this morning, so Mike Ryan is in the big chair along with Stugotz. Mike, thanks to his baseball group chat, has been paying attention to Marlins baseball. He has thoughts on Miguel Cabrera weekend at loanDepot park, why the Mets are so bad, and cheating on the Immaculate Grid. Plus, after the Miami Herald’s expose on John Ruiz, we ask the important question: Is Mike Ryan going to jail? Also, the college football QB carousel, Jalen Ramsey’s injury impact, and the Jonathan Taylor vs. Jim Irsay saga.

The Big Suey: Mad Dog Plays The Immaculate Grid

The crew is joined by Brendan Hunt to break down the USWNT and the World Cup. Plus, Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo plays the Immaculate Grid & ‘Shot For Your Life’ and gives Stugotz some advice for co-hosting on WFAN. Joe Burrow has agreed to join Netflix’s Quarterback for season 2 and are American flags still for sale?

Hour 1: Vanilla Ice Wants to Do What?

Stugotz is filling in at WFAN later this week, and we get to the bottom of whether they asked him to fill in or if he asked them. We also wish Stu a happy belated birthday and analyze Aaron Rodgers defense of Nathaniel Hackett from Sean Payton. Then, money on cooking shows, Temu, Triple Gs and Triple D, Billy’s Yellow Balloon, Mystery Seeds, and Lil’ Jon.

Hour 2: Soccer Town

Miami has turned into a soccer town since Billy left on paternity leave. The crew try to explain to Billy and Stugotz the in-season cup tournaments, CONCACAF and the heated InterMiami vs Orlando City rivalry. Plus, Mike Ryan had the inside scoop on Mina Kimes’ baby announcement and much more.

Postgame Show: Am I Allowed To Say This Is Weird?

It was a wacky weekend on the internet, and it was headlined by Twitter turning into ‘X.’ The crew shares their thoughts on the rebrand. Also, here’s a headline that caught the Shipping Container’s attention: Man Who Spent $14k To Transform Himself Into Collie Steps Out For First Ever Walk In Public. We analyze the truth behind the headline and examine whether anyone on the show would like to be a dog for a day.

