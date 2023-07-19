What’s the best way to get paid as a running back? Change position!

The Giants and Saquon Barkley were not able to reach an agreement on a long-term contract before Monday’s deadline and the star running back appears headed toward a potential hold out. The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz has some thoughts on the devaluation of running backs in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley acknowledging that efforts to get a deal done with the Giants have failed. His franchise tender is for $10.09 million. He hasn't signed it yet, and can miss as much of camp as he pleases without penalty because of that.



Week 1 would be when financial losses start. https://t.co/URqG212Thm — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 17, 2023

We get up close and personal with Stugotz as he delivers his “take” on running backs becoming disposable. Stugotz says he is tired of hearing these running backs say how hard their job is. He says they’re aware at this point of the pitfalls of the position they’ve chosen. And Stugotz, in all his ultra-closeup glory, has a solution for all the young running backs out there — change position. It’s on you, not the NFL or anyone else, but YOU. Stare into the eyes of Stugotz and hear his words — you want to play in the NFL, you want to play for a long time, you want to get paid, play another position. Quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, all better choices. Heck, punt or kick the ball. But you know what you don’t do? Become a running back. That’s what you don’t do.

After commenting on how gross Stugotz’s face is, Dan points out that is what “hater” looks like and that there’s an industry in it, noting that Stugotz is following the lane carved out for him by people like Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo. Dan then adopts that type of character noting that if you want to be valuable and be like Ohtani and do all the things.

Amin, meanwhile, takes the Mad Dog tribute to the next level by channeling his inner-Mad Dog, by getting up from his seat and walking around the palatal new Dan Le Batard Show studio while delivering his take. Aside from walking right up to the camera, Amin says that for running backs, most of their longevity is spent in their years in college and their first few pro campaigns. Meanwhile, because of the NFL rookie pay system which prevents players from getting true market value until their sixth or seventh year in the league they’re continuously underpaid, used and then cast aside for a new batch of players to come in and be underpaid on the rookie scale. Rinse, wash, repeat. And Amin says that’s not fair.

Running backs, he argues, need to be held to a different level of accountability when it comes to their pay. They need to be paid more than QBs, wide receivers, tight ends with the same years of service. Their role is no less important than it has ever been. Amin gets right up into the camera as he declares running backs should get paid more and make sure they are getting compensated rightly for their contributions to winning!

And scene.

Dan notes that Amin has a lot of terrible take in there, and when asked why he harkens back to when he in the past had advocated for paying Melvin Gordon, Zeke Elliot, Dalvin Cook and Todd Gurley. Dan says he was making the same argument in defense of the running back. And as Stugotz jammed in his regrettable “cookie cutter” joke, Dan points out that he was wrong about all of those things because the economy of the game has changed and the value has gotten the point at running back, through no fault of the players, where the kicker actually does have more value. You don’t need a great running back any more to have a formidable running game in combination with a strong passing game. You can make the running back disposable and have kickers producing more points sufficiently at value in a salary cap sport where the difference between the best running back and the 40th-best running back is less than between the best kicker and the 40th-best kicker.

Stugotz says the problem for running backs is you make a guy like Elliot the workhorse for five years, use him up and then turn to Tony Pollard and there’s little to no dropoff. Amin says his point is these guys should be getting paid more coming out the draft when their value is at its zenith. But Dan asks why when the system allows for you to have them as cheap labor?

Meanwhile, Dan may have taken this whole “Heat mouthpiece” thing a bit too far ...

pic.twitter.com/YtDQXdH2h7 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) July 19, 2023

