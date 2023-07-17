Is Messi too big for MLS?

Messi has finally hit Miami and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz is READY.

Lionel Messi is officially presented as an Inter Miami player



The iconic number 10 is back! pic.twitter.com/HBVvbdqPiH — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 17, 2023

In a move reminiscent of the Heat’s introduction of its Big 3 that yielded LeBron’s famous promise of not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven championships, Inter Miami sold out its stadium to welcome Messi to Miami. Which, in of itself, was a big takeaway, especially given the weather was less than ideal (which lead to Mike Ryan having no FOMO after selling his tickets for a tidy profit).

Despite all the hiccups with the rain and the audio, at the end of the day, Mike says, the greatest player in soccer has come to Miami and they packed the house in the rain just to see him hold up a jersey and that was a cool takeaway (again, along with his resale profit).

Dan said his takeaway from the whole thing was to marvel at what a smart business decision Messi has made. Even if he comes to regret the smallness of the platform of MLS, at the end of the day he won the World Cup and has decided to take his brand to a quieter place and build his future like many other of his contemporary greats like LeBron and Tom Brady are also doing. Dan says Messi choosing something this small when he’s this big is absurd visually but at the same time so smart if you just want some piece of mind after having accomplished everything you set out to accomplish in your career. As Dan puts it, maybe he builds up the MLS, maybe he doesn’t, but he is getting to partner with a bunch of giant entities.

Mike says that Messi’s greatness, even as he ages, is something that you can bank on because his move is a pretty big gamble for all involved, but Messi stands to gain the most from it. Mike does bring up, however, the fact that Messi’s greatness will be hidden behind a paywall, and not one even of the most popular paywalls at that. Will Messi be enough to convince the casuals to sign up for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+? Mike doesn’t know.

Dan’s not signing up, but he notes that he also doesn’t watch soccer that way. Mike points out that if Messi’s debut was ESPN he thinks Dan would tune in. Which belies the big gamble in all of this: Can they get someone like Dan, who’s not even a casual sports fan but rather a full-on sports fan who would watch on traditional TV, to sign up for the MLS package behind the paywall?

Dan points out that they are going to get international subs, which is what all these streamers want when they grab sports, and internationally this is going to be a monster hit. He points out that’s what Apple does — it’s not just about America, it’s global. Mike does admit that part of the appeal of Apple TV+’s MLS Season Pass is that it does work internationally with just one flat rate. Dan says the big bet Apple is making, one which it can easily afford, is that Messi is going to make their streaming service an international destination on just one item. That’s something he says that not even Tom Hanks can do with an exclusive movie. And he thinks the bet is such a smart one for all the players involved.

Meanwhile, Dion Waiters joined the show to discuss where he gets his confidence from ...

“My irrational confidence comes from real life situations…my Mom been shot, my Dad been shot, my Grandma been shot, I lost my best friend to gun violence, I lost three cousins…I had to grow up fast.” - @dionwaiters3



https://t.co/rALE7qBNEx pic.twitter.com/YrulKO78aG — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) July 17, 2023

Local Hour: Henceforth

Dan is feeling particularly old this morning, and it’s largely because he was in AN ACTUAL CAR CHASE this weekend. Dan also puts his reporter hat on to share some news on the Damian Lillard trade negotiations with Portland and Miami. Then, the water balloon throw seen around the world and Tyreek Hill’s hot take on his upcoming season. Plus, after Lionel Messi’s visit to Publix and official intro to Inter Miami, we break down his business decision to come to Miami and how it impacts Apple TV nationally and internationally.

The Big Suey: #Replay18

Dan loves baseball again as he watches the Rays, Braves, and Skip Schumaker’s managing of the Marlins. Then, Mike Ryan doesn’t believe Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson are friends, Shakira and Jimmy Butler appear to be dating, and Mike Malone vs. Darvin Ham. Plus, Steph Curry won the American Century Championship over Mardy Fish, and the crew has some allegations of cheating while Jeremy believes Steph’s golf game is proof of a higher power. Also, a quote from Jeremy Pruitt on Tennessee’s fines from the NCAA gives us two paths to follow, and we choose the one with fast food at the end of it.

Hour 1: Dan Gets Aggregated

Tony Khan joins the show to discuss AEW Blood and Guts and selling his family’s giant yacht. Then, Stephen A. Smith took out Dan, but Dan believes he was an easy target. This leads us to a discussion on First Take and how it became ESPN’s hood ornament. Plus, Dan got aggregated for what he said about Tyler Herro and Tyrese Maxey in the Local Hour, but did he even say it? Who’s carrying more water: Dan for Miami or Woj for Portland?

Hour 2: Dion Waiters

Dion Waiters joins us for an extended interview about the most fun he ever had playing basketball, irrational confidence, his friendship with KD, the struggles he faced growing up, and much more. Then, Dan purposefully infected the show with ‘This sickness of Samson’ while he was gone, and Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis’ comments on Victor Wembanyama spark a conversation on descriptive nicknames in the NBA.

Postgame Show: The Creative Controversy

Adam Conover is a comedian who’s rage on the picket line for the Writers Strike went viral. Now that the actors have joined the writers, Adam speaks to us about the opportunity to restructure how compensation in Hollywood works over the next 50 years.

