NBA Summer League Parlay Best Bets: The Dan Le Batard Show Parlay Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for July 13

The Dan Le Batard Show gives their top NBA Summer League Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s betting card.

Watch more episodes of the The Dan Le Batard Show by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Top NBA Summer League Parlay Bet

Cavaliers to Win (vs. CHI)

Hornets to Win (vs. NO)

Heat to Win (vs. MIL)

Place this Parlay Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app!

It’s the end of flopping as we know it! The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discusses NBA rule changes, including the attempt to eliminate flopping. Read more here!

Learn all about parlays and how to place a parlay bet at the DraftKings Sportsbook Parlay page!

Watch more episodes of the The Dan Le Batard Show by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.