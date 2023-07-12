It’s the end of flopping as we know it, and do you feel fine?

The NBA Board of Governors approved some new in-game rules for the 2023-24 season and in doing so targeted flopping.

The NBA Board of Governors today approved an in-game flopping penalty and expanded use of the Coach’s Challenge.



Both rule changes will be implemented beginning with the 2023-24 NBA season.



Pablo Torre and David Samson had some thoughts on Wednesday’s edition of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

Pablo points out that with the two rule changes seen in the tweet above involving flopping and coaches' challenges, the NBA is changing the physics of in-game decision-making.

David does think the challenge rule change is a big one because before everyone would question why a coach was using their challenge so early but now if you challenge and win you get another challenge. The big takeaway is to have good video people.

Going back to flopping, Pablo believes this has long been a letter of the law issue that had been exploited to the consternation of everybody, but it had become an “art form,” as he puts it. Marcus Smart, Trey Young, James Harden. These men have become stuntmen, Pablo says, and have a craft that has been wildly effective because they had not been a penalty. The NBA was flummoxed by the question of how do you keep up with people gaming the system?

David says the league office is always going to be playing from behind. David is enthralled by the literal definition of flopping, which states that you can be deemed to have flopped if your intent was to deceive the referee.

Pablo believes the new flop rule will encourage referees to be judges and juries. They’re going to assess whether a player’s fall/injury is actually something done with malice to deceive. This means, according to Pablo, that there will be a theater to it all, a pleading of authenticity, which David points out already exists in soccer (thanks, Ted Lasso!), but Pablo says it happens in all sports.

Jessica thinks referees make these judgments already anyways and doesn’t see the distinction. Pablo thinks the distinction will be the technical foul because now there are teeth, now you get penalized for the attempt at dishonesty. It’s an attempt to deter people from the calculation that they lose nothing from trying to lie.

Also, did you know that MLB umpires practice and plan their strike-out calls and it’s actually a part of their JOB EVALUATION?!?!?!?

Meanwhile, Stugotz has reached a peak level of Stugotz-ness in Lake Tahoe ...

