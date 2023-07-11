Why is hazing still a thing? And is it any better if Pat Fitzgerald didn’t know it was allegedly happening?

Pat Fitzgerald was terminated on Monday night amid hazing allegations roiling the Northwestern football program

Pablo Torre and David Samson led the discussion on Tuesday as The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz addressed the controversy.

Pablo pointed out that even as we are lamenting the changing nature of journalism and sports journalism, up to and including the shuttering of The New York Times sports desk, the student newspaper The Daily Northwestern is putting on a clinic in front of the entire country on the power of journalism leading up to Fitzgerald’s dismissal on Monday, even if as David points out Fitzgerald did this to himself.

Greg Cote says the story to him is bigger than Northwestern, he says it is about hazing. He’s wondered for a long time why are we still hazing? He says not only is it dangerous, but inhumane and demeaning. Can’t we just eliminate hazing?

His son Chris, however, chimes in that it does build camaraderie when it’s done in the proper way. Obviously, there is a line, Chris says, and this went beyond that line, but he points out that he went through some mild form of hazing when he made his high school varsity baseball team. Because it was something that didn’t go past the line, it’s something he looks back on as a fun time. He gets it, in theory, as long as it doesn’t go over the line.

Greg asks Chris if he thinks it’s an essential element to team-building, and Chris doesn’t necessarily think so. He does think camaraderie and team building are important, however, although he does take great pains to point out he’s not defending what happened in this situation.

Pablo points out that what Chris is talking about is what the players at Northwestern are claiming, that this brought them together and was not a problem. They’re claiming that there is a former player with the agenda of getting Pat Fitzgerald fired. But as David and Lucy Rohden point out, it wasn’t just one player raising concerns about hazing, it was actually 11. So, as Lucy points out, that whole “he just wants to take down Pat Fitzgerald” argument is just not true.

Pablo points out that it’s not good when you have as many losses in a season as you have players who are attesting to a disturbing hazing scandal (Northwestern went 1-11 last season). David said found Fitzgerald’s statement disturbing saying how 99 percent of his players end up as great husbands and fathers as though the locker room mentality and team-building negate the scandal and makes him unable to believe that the world is reacting like it is to the allegations.

David points out that Fitzgerald has also hired a lawyer and is threatening to sue, which Lucy points out is all about the remaining money he is owed on his contract. Pablo points out that Fitzgerald at $5.7 million per year was getting paid more than some NFL coaches to go a mere 1-11, which he says he keeps bringing up because it provides important context as to why you would be moving on with this amount of haste following the backlash to the scandal.

Greg Cote says that the problem with hazing culture is that it’s always excused as team building and as harmless fun when in reality it is rooted in danger and humiliation. Pablo says it’s been frustrating listening to the former players defending Fitzgerald because this is not like a cancel culture thing. He says that based on what has been found by the independent investigation what is in dispute is not whether this happened but what is in dispute is whether the players were cool with it.

David points out that the investigation did not find beyond a reasonable doubt that Fitzgerald knew about the nature of the hazing allegations, even if he believes it’s preposterous to think he didn’t know about it. However, Pablo’s position is that if you guys loved Pat Fitzgerald so much you probably shouldn’t have done this thing allegedly without his knowledge that obviously would lead to his dismissal if and when it came out. Pablo’s point is that either those players are responsible for why Pat Fitzgerald got fired or Pat Fitzgerald is clearly somebody who should have known about this to begin with.

On a brighter note — STUGOTZ. IS. BAAACCCKKK!!! And so are his weekend observations ...

