Was Victor Wembanyama ready for his welcome to America?

Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama has already gotten his first taste of the limelight, getting involved in something of a strange incident involving Britney Spears while in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League action.

Video footage of Britney Spears getting struck in the face by Victor Wembanyama’s security guard after she tapped him on the shoulder to ask for a photo (TMZ) pic.twitter.com/wKff54mhkN — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 7, 2023

And on Monday’s The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz addressed the controversy.

Pablo Torre, sitting in the big chair on Monday in place of Dan, notes that this story is like cotton candy, algorithmic bait — it’s like a mad lib into which all of these pop cultural things have been thrown into. However, Pablo says he actually found it to be quite a profound story because this was Wemby, a guy who says he’s immune to pressure, getting an introduction into the American tabloid system as well as seeing what Pablo calls the ghost of Christmas future. It felt poetic to him because what happens when you’re a young, globally-famous star, your brain can get eaten up by the pressure. And Pablo says he’s been watching Wemby through this lens. This was about fame, Pablo says, and how this kid is handling that fame and dealing with the fact he struggled in his debut before bouncing back in his second game.

Pablo says he’s not judging Wembanyama based on his summer league performance necessarily, but rather as a psychological matter how he is dealing with everything surrounding him and his hype.

David Samson points out that Wemby has already been a celebrity for a while, but Pablo pushes back that by debuting in Vegas, with Britney Spears right there to greet him, this is the most on-the-nose introduction to American celebrity imaginable. David notes that if Britney wanted to meet Victor a meeting of the security minds from both sides could have happened. David points out that the job of Wemby’s security — no matter who is involved — is that no one touches your client, end of story.

Jessica, however, brings up a good point — perhaps your go-to reaction shouldn’t be to allegedly smack someone in the face. This is something GoJo’s Mike Golic Jr. also pointed out last week:

alright someone with a background in security is gonna have to explain to me why buddy couldn’t simply turn around and address her instead of just flailing a hand https://t.co/zFiuFBVc66 — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) July 7, 2023

David agrees that security guards are not told to hit women, but Pablo points out that in the fog of a potential celebrity interaction, this security guard responded as if someone was attempting to assassinate Wemby. Pablo agrees with Jessica that this security guard seemed to be super aggressive and takes it a step further by saying that perhaps security guards shouldn’t get full-on diplomatic immunity because their job is to rough people up.

David points out that normally you can’t just walk up to a celebrity, citing examples like Michael Jordan and Justin Bieber, but Jessica goes back to the notion that regardless if Britney didn’t have a great plan to meet Victor, it shouldn’t have ended with her getting hit in the face. She calls that victim blaming. David tries to equate the situation with running onto the field and getting tackled, but Jessica stands firm and says that is a completely different scenario.

Pablo says that this is why the physical arrival of Wembanyama is more than the abstract celebrity he has enjoyed to this point. He went to this place in Las Vegas — an “incubator of physical celebrity” as he puts it — and an actual real-life celebrity came up and, accustomed to doing as they please because they’re a celebrity, wanted to chat with him only to get slapped in the face. He says the point is that when you try and do that to a guy who is just for the first time experiencing getting mobbed in public in America and needing security this has been a real learning experience that’s been deeper than just the pop cultural “look at this funny headline and look at this video.” It even led to a full-on press conference on the topic for the rookie.

Meanwhile, with no Dan or Mike Ryan in studio, things went a little bit off the rails ...

"I'm way better at sports than people think at my size." – @DavidPSamson delivers three 'fun facts' about himself...



"That's not a fun fact...A fun fact is like 'I have a fourth nipple.'" – @jessica_smetana



"I have an extra tooth!" – @lucy_rohden



https://t.co/YcFF1w6T4l pic.twitter.com/C34AtW3xFw — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) July 10, 2023

