When is a perfect game less than perfect for MLB?

For all of those who don’t stay up late for Oakland A’s baseball from the West Coast, there was a perfect game last night courtesy of Domingo German.

However, on Thursday’s The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz former Marlins exec David Samson said rather than being a good thing, the perfecto is actually the LAST thing Rob Manfred and baseball wanted to see happen.

Why might you ask? Well, unfortunately for baseball — which Samson says can’t get out of its own way — the man who spun that perfect game has ... let’s say ... a checkered past. Sure, let’s go with that. Samson points out that German was suspended 81 games in 2020 under MLB’s domestic violence policy and 10 games earlier this season for using a foreign substance and now he is “on the Mount Rushmore of Yankee pitchers.” Not to mention that German accomplished this against a team (the A’s) which MLB wants you to “forget about immediately.”

“We have a perfect game thrown by a man who was suspended for 81 games for domestic abuse…I picture Rob Manfred sitting around figuring out what he doesn’t ever want to see, and last night was it.”



AND WE’RE LIVE!!!!

Mike Ryan admits that despite German being in the big leagues since 2017, last night was his introduction to him and he immediately found out about his past transgressions. Not exactly the story baseball wants.

David says that Manfred would have called the umps if he had a direct line and said we’re going to need a walk or something here because we can’t have this guy as the face of our perfect game. What interests David further is now the Yankees and MLB have to celebrate him with ads and accolades. And, as Amin unfortunately finds out, since this is just the 24th perfect game and the first since 2012 you can’t just sweep it under the rug and move along. Of course, he would have known that if he had read David’s notes that he apparently sent out, but apparently that was too big an ask. In fairness, Amin was reading the new NBA CBA until 1:30 in the morning, so cut him some slack (and also don’t ask him any questions about it because he’s still completely confused by it).

Jessica asks if MLB and its teams think the punishment for German’s past incidents was sufficient and they’re willing to sign him and let him play, but not looking for him to be great, to which David retorts that they’re fine with him being great but perhaps not historic. Jessica points out that there are players who, upon returning from their collectively bargained punishment, remain unsigned and are seen as pariahs (such as Trevor Bauer) and asks what’s the difference here. David points out that German is a depth piece and not having seen as gone to “Bauer-land,” a place from which he says there is no recovery from. David says Bauer will never play in MLB again — there’s no official memos sent around, but owners just know you’re not signing Trevor Bauer.

Mike follows that statement up with the question of how you collectively conspire to blackball someone and, kids take notes, David says not through email. But perhaps casually through a birthday text. But seriously, he says it happens only orally, no phones, no emails, no texts. And it’s not “collusion,” it’s not active it’s just that word gets around.

Meanwhile, after being a subject of discussion earlier this week for his “reporting” on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight, Cam’ron responds to David and the show ...

Local Hour: Birthday Texts

So, the Marlins are better with Jazz Chisholm Jr., huh? David Samson wants to start things off with the red hot Marlins, and Jeremy wants to make sure we focus on Jazz. We also discuss if real rivalries still exist and David shares stories of people in baseball who will no longer answer his birthday texts. Then, there was a perfect game in MLB last night, but it was by a player who was once suspended for domestic violence. How are we supposed to discuss moments like this and how do leagues handle it? Plus, the NFL has issues some harsh penalties for gambling.

The Big Suey: The Dark Side of the Rainbow

The first segment of Hour 1 is a real mind goblin. David is a hugger, pizza parties should always include a cheese pizza, and we take a quick trip to tummy ache city. Then, Dan stops by the studio to discuss the new dynamics between AROD and Derek Jeter on the Fox baseball pregame show, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charlie Savage is here to explain why he’s credited with discovering an incredible coincidence between the Wizard of Oz and Pink Floyd.

Hour 1: David Samson’s Buttocks

Brockmire is here and is flabbergasted to be doing the show without Dan and Stu, but don’t worry, David Samson’s buttocks is here. He discusses the potential of a Damian Lillard trade, why the Blazers owners have kind-hearted souls, how baseball has gotten better, Elly De La Cruz, and more. Then, Steve Cohen held a press conference, and David feels he’s been vindicated by what he had to say. Plus, malaria in Florida and soaking.

Hour 2: Podcasting Is The Hardest Job In The World

Hour 2 kicks off with David and Jessica bonding over their mutual hatred of The Idol and we get a limited fake The Weeknd. Then, Gregg Berhalter is back as the U.S. Men’s Soccer coach and Mike Ryan has some thoughts. Plus, Matty Matheson from The Bear joins us to talk the hit show, his journey to the role, and more.

Postgame Show: Thunderous

It’s time for Thursday Thunder, folks.

THURSDAY THUNDER PARLAY PICKS

