Should the Jets be forced to do Hard Knocks?

The Jets made the biggest splash of the offseason, finally pulling the trigger on a trade for Aaron Rodgers. Thus, it’s believed that they are the preferred candidate for Hard Knocks ... even if the team doesn’t want to be on the show.

After some talk about the Quarterback reality series on Netflix, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz gets around to everyone’s favorite football reality show and the struggle it is having getting subjects to agree to participate.

After Dan suggests that part of the reason Hard Knocks works is because fans are looking to get a little football fix in July or August, Mike Ryan points out that Hard Knocks is having a problem getting a team to agree to let its cameras follow them to the point where they may be considering just running it back with Dan Campbell and the Lions. Dan says the Jets should want to do it, but he can’t get enough of the idea of the players’ reaction to Rodgers’ appearance in Denver promoting psychedelics (and Mike points out the dichtomy of the reaction this got to what it could have been if it were a black quarterback instead and how much Dan wanted to make that point).

Tony asks Dan if Aaron Rodgers was on Quarterback would it make him more interested in the series and Dan says for sure it would because he thinks that Rodgers is so loose right now thanks to psychedelics that he doesn’t care how it is that he’s being viewed. Dan says Rodgers has gone face first into the buzzsaw of “I’m going to be maximum myself as I head into midlife crisis age and I wonder about the worth of what I do for a living and I want to alter my mind so that I can have a better experience with the universe.” Dan wants to see how kooky that story gets, especially contrasted with the staged reality the crew discussed when talking earlier in the segment about Quarterback.

David Samson says it would still be staged because the NFL and Roger Goodell would not allow an unhinged documentary on Aaron Rodgers. To which Dan posits the question: Do you really think the NFL was OK with him being the keynote speaker at a symposium on psychedelics?

When Dan asks if Rodgers — whether when using psychedelics or partaking in darkness retreats — is seeking higher meaning, Mike retorts that what he is really seeking is people like Dan and others saying that he is seeking higher meaning. Mike says some people just want to get high, while David thinks some people just crave the attention.

Meanwhile, after looking to get Mike Schur’s phone number during Monday’s show, David had this wonderful exchange with him on Tuesday’s show ...

Check out the breakdown of Tuesday's show below.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Mushrooms Are Like A Lazy River

Where is everyone...? Stu went to 6 Grateful Dead shows in 9 nights, and he looks better than ever. David and Stu share their polar opposite experiences with mushrooms. Then, Mike Ryan steps forward for a segment to discuss the most recent reports on Damian Lillard and some more thoughts on how the UM baseball coaching search worked out. Plus, we rehash David’s celebration over taking advantage of Bob Ross and Mike is hustling backward.

The Big Suey: The City of Progress

911 calls are going unanswered in Hialeah, “The City of Progress,” and we can’t understand why. Dan dives into the new Tyreek Hill podcast with Antonio Brown, and the crew discusses Jim Leyland and Jack McKeon’s smoking habits as manager of the Marlins. Plus, Ron ‘Rat Pack Ron’ Magill joins the show to discuss whales destroying boats, shark attacks, the best shirt he owns, and more.

Hour 1: Taylor Swift’s Super Saturday

Billy bullies Tony as he tries to introduce Dan to the new Netflix show “Quarterback.” Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are likely to be on Hard Knocks, Stu and Samson lament the show’s vacation policy and Dan cries over it, and Billy asks about the future of Taylor Swift’s tours.

Hour 2: Nothing Personal With Mike Schur

David Samson and Mike Schur battle it out over David’s “shilling for the ownership class.” Things get...personal. Then, Tony offers to fight Mark Zuckerberg, Billy tries to derail Tony’s career, and Stu tries to guess what Mitch Kupchak was saying after the NBA Draft.

Postgame Show: Weekend Observations

Stugotz is here with his Weekend Observations!

