How is Al Michaels supposed to be enthused by Bears-Panthers?

Broadcasting legend Al Michaels, despite evidence to the contrary on the broadcasts and criticism on the internet, is still enjoying his work and plans on continuing for at least another year, as he recently told the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

Al Michaels tells @AndrewMarchand that he plans to return in 2024. https://t.co/S2cgddDzrC — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 8, 2023

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz has some thoughts on Michael, Thursday Night Football and the pairing of the legend with Kirk Herbstreit.

Dan points out that the 78-year-old Michaels has a hard job, whether people realize it or not and that there’s a reason these broadcasters only do one assignment per week. Dan notes that when Jeff Bezos and all his money came for the NFL, they went out and got themselves the best play-by-play man there ever was, giving them instant credibility. Dan notes that Al himself said it’s fair to criticize him for not sounding enthusiastic on the TNF broadcasts, but Dan asks how is Al supposed to sound enthusiastic when he’s given a matchup like the Bears-Panthers showdown he’s got tonight. Who wants to watch a Bears game at this point?

Mike has a question though: What do you want them to do? Everybody HAS to have an appearance on TNF, otherwise, there would be a competitive advantage. Perhaps we should consider it a SERVICE that they’ve paired two bad teams against each other so maybe, at least, the game will be competitive as opposed to the Panthers getting their doors blown off by someone like the Eagles. It’s good to have a good old-fashioned slop off!

Dan, undeterred, says Al can’t be enthused at this point in his career with tonight’s matchup. But Mike also points out that Al wasn’t great during last season’s playoff game he called on NBC. Chris points out that next week will be a real test, with an actual good game between the Bengals and Ravens. Mike says that Al took some heat in the aftermath of the Chargers-Jags playoff game that neither he nor Tony Dungy seemed that energized by a pretty exciting comeback and finish in a playoff game. That said, Mike points out that of course, he’s coming back! It will be year three of a three-year contract that pays him big money. He’s had a great career, he’s a legend, the games are on Amazon, so Mike says give the guy a break!

Tony jumps off the top rope with an interesting though which led to a poll question:

Does Al Michaels dislike Herbie?#poll Sponsored by @DollarShaveClub — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 9, 2023

Tony says Al misses his buddy Cris Collinsworth. Dan notes that Al can miss Cris while still liking Herbie, they’re not mutually exclusive. Tony suggests that Al doesn’t see Herbie as an NFL guy, but rather a college guy masquerading as an NFL guy. Jessica suggests that maybe Al is just a big Green New Deal guy, upset with Herbie for taking a private plane all over creation for all his various gigs.

Speaking of Herbstreit, Dan says it’s a bit startling that we can’t find someone else to do that job, that Herbstreit needs to add it on top of his college football duties with ESPN. There’s really no other qualified applicant that do this job at least as well as Herbstreit? Is Herbie really more important than our environment?

But fear not, Jeremy says, because it will be Jason Kelce when he retires. Maybe then we’ll get a T Swift appearance on a Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Tony hit the gym for another edition of Tony’s Top 5 ...

“I’m exhausted…Didn’t know the playbook, didn’t matter. Josh Dubs. The Passtronaut…I can’t feel my arms.”



A brand new @10DayTony’s Top 5

Sponsored by the Haters ✅



https://t.co/vbNo6lWSNs pic.twitter.com/xhB9ALJ866 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 9, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: The Panthers Seventh Defenseman

Dan questions his own leadership after “After the game with Roy (sometimes)” failed to produce a show after one of the best Panthers wins of the season. Mike believes the Panthers made one of the best trades in South Florida history, and he’s also been hate-watching Dame Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, Donald Trump is a favorite to win the Republican nomination — even if he ends up in jail — and he held a rally in Hialeah last night opposite the Republican debate. Plus, the Turnover Bone, and when it comes to Tyler Van Dyke, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

The Big Suey: Being Fat and Not Getting Hard

We kick off the Big Suey with more Tyler Van Dyke talk and whether college players can “not have it,” how much coaching has to do with college player success, and more. Then, the Cesta Cyclones are BACK, no one can protect their Quarterback, Al Michaels may hate Kirk Herbstreit, and Arthur Smith and Fred Smith are getting doxed. Plus, comedian Stavros Halkias is in Florida this week and introduces us to “Ronnie the Ravens fan” and discusses the highlights of his career.

Hour 1: Tony’s Tears

It’s time for Tony’s Top 5, shirtless from the gym, and while we may not get Tony’s Tiers, we seem to get Tony’s Tears. Then, Thursday Thunder, the MLB GM meetings get sent to Tummy Ache City, and Mike continues his campaign against Wemby. Plus, Adnan Virk and David Samson join us to discuss their Top 5 movies from 2011-2020.

Hour 2: Jack Spade

George “The Iceman” Gervin joins the show to discuss his career, his new book, what he learned from growing up in the inner city, and to listen to Mike’s Victor Wembanyama take. Then, Dillon Brooks loves attention, and Emma Hayes may be the greatest hire in U.S. Soccer history. Plus, a former show guest was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Podcaster, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen call each other buddy, pal, brother, and man, and we introduce the world to Jack Spade.

Postgame Show: Love on The Weekend

Stephen A. Smith tells us which day of the week is the best to have sex.

VIDEO:

