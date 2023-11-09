Parlay Best Bets Today: The Dan Le Batard Show Parlay Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Dan Le Batard Show gives their top Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s betting card.

Watch more episodes of the The Dan Le Batard Show by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Top Parlay Bet

Virginia Tech [W] to Win (vs Iowa)

Louisiana-Lafayette -10 (vs USM)

Cole Kmet 25+ Receiving Yards

Place this Parlay Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app!

Stugotz has a message for Brewers fans, owner: GET OVER IT!!!! The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discusses Craig Counsell’s sudden move to Chicago and whether there was anything wrong with it here!

Learn all about parlays and how to place a parlay bet at the DraftKings Sportsbook Parlay page!

Watch more episodes of the The Dan Le Batard Show by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.