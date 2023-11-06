How impressive was Josh Dobbs’ performance on Sunday?

It was an amazing Witching Hour on Sunday and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had to talk about Josh Dobbs’ amazing performance on Sunday vs. the Falcons.

Dobbs was just traded to the Vikings earlier last week but was pressed into action after Jaren Hall had to leave the game. Dan points out that Dobbs didn’t even know the names of all his new teammates, lost Cam Akers to an Achilles injury and still led Minnesota to a victory over the Falcons in the most Falcons thing ever.

Jessica said it was amazing to see what Dobbs was able to do after not getting any practice reps with the first team during the week. She points out that he was still learning the snap cadence and practicing taking snaps on the sidelines and didn’t really know any of the plays, asking teammates about what options he had in the huddle. She said it was totally remarkable to see for someone who has been on so many NFL teams in the last two years alone. And on the other side, what must Falcons fans be feeling today, she wonders?

Dan points out that Dobbs has played for five teams since Week 15 of last season., although he says it feels like he has more 20+ yard runs than any other quarterback in the sport (Stugotz says Dobbs had two of the greatest scrambles you’ll ever see on Sunday). Stugotz also says no one wants to bet against Josh Dobbs.

Jessica highlights the fact that Dobbs was an aerospace engineering major at Tennessee and could be working at NASA right now, but instead has been bouncing around the NFL. She’s just happy for him and happy to see him get some credit for putting together an improbable game-winning drive. Meanwhile, his former team, the Cardinals, struggled mightily on Sunday to the tune of a 58-yard, two-INT performance from Clayton Tune in a shutout loss to the Browns.

Meanwhile, speaking of breakout QBs, how about CJ Stroud? Do you know what the C stands for? Stugotz knows ...

“Dan, do you know what the C in CJ Stroud stands for?… It stands for Canton” @Stugotz790’s Weekend Observations is brought to you by @MillerLite



Monday Hangover: Miami Fraudphins?

Are the Dolphins frauds after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany? Does it matter? Lucy returns from Bedlam where she and Rose almost got killed! Send Us Stuff returns and someone sent Lucy a 3D printed UFO lamp! We have two Top 5 lists, Billy’s Bets Big Board Brought to you By: is back and Billy’s hot. Will Stugotz owe Austin Ekeler $2,000 after tonight’s game?

Local Hour: The Duke Stakes His Reputation

Stugotz is struggling after a weekend away from watching football, Lucy was in tears at Bedlam, Jessica is done with weddings, and Billy stakes his reputation on a Buffalo Bills take. Then, Tyler Van Dyke and the Canes offense continues to struggle, and the Dolphins might not be as elite as we once thought. Plus, Stugotz is jealous of Jason Kelce, the Marlins have a new President of Baseball Operations, and Josh Dobbs saves the Day.

The Big Suey: Blue Bloods

Mike Ryan is outfitted by boosterism and is here to discuss the University of Miami’s Blue Blood basketball program as College Basketball gets going today. Lucy met a HUGE Le Batard fan at Bedlam, and we watch the video of her experience. Then, Jess wants the federal government to intervene in ACC football, Jer Bear’s puns aggravate the group, and Billy learns he’s not a good protester.

Hour 1: Threatening to Throw Down

DeMarcus Ware is here and can’t believe what he’s been seeing from a speed and strength standpoint in the NFL and their pass rushers. Then, we’re talkin’ Josh Dobbs, Clayton Tune, and Tyson Bagent. Plus, the NFL goal line may be the most dangerous place on earth, we learn about the Thiccer Kicker, and Stugotz is here with his Weekend Observations.

Hour 2: Sex Advice with Adam McKay

The crew discusses “The Grandpa Shake,” where old people squeeze your hand too tight and won’t let go. Then, CJ Stroud is a star, and the Michigan Football story continues to get more and more wild. Then, with the help of a new suggestion by McKinsey consultants, Adam McKay is here for his Climate Stat of the Day and some sex advice.

Postgame Show: Top 5 Cheaters

After discusses the Jim Harbaugh cheating scandal at Michigan, Stugotz delivers his Top 5 Cheaters in Sports.

