Jimbo Fisher is getting paid HOW MUCH to NOT coach at Texas A&M?!?!?

Jimbo Fisher is out at Texas A&M with the most ridiculous buyout of all time and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz has some thoughts.

Texas A&M's payments to Jimbo Fisher after firing him:



Within 60 Days: $19.4 million

Within 120 Days: $7.27 million

2025: $7.27 million

2026: $7.27 million

2027: $7.27 million

2028: $7.27 million

2029: $7.27 million

2030: $7.27 million

2031: $7.27 million… pic.twitter.com/LAo2JMpLuf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 13, 2023

That’s right, $77 million to do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!

Mike points out that whenever anyone talked about Fisher’s status at College Station, they always said his buyout was something you couldn’t escape from — the Aggies were just going to have to grin and bear it. Lo and behold, the hypothetical became reality and Texas A&M is going to eat A LOT of cash. Dan says it’s an insane amount of money, four times as large as the previous all-time high buyout. Then Stugotz joined the fray with this doozy of a stat ...

Jimbo Fisher will get paid more NOT TO COACH than his former star QB Jameis Winston has been paid to play in the NFL. Amazing.

“Jimbo Fisher will get paid more to not coach than Jameis Winston has been payed to be in the NFL.”



We discuss the firing of Jimbo Fisher as well as the Genius that is Jimbo Fisher. #GigEm



https://t.co/TD6AhOLWv9

️ https://t.co/sAcnxMIWZU pic.twitter.com/wsskELPGq1 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 13, 2023

Also amazing is the fact that Fisher’s final game with the Aggies was a 51-10 victory over Mississippi State, who also coincidentally fired their coach on Monday morning. Dan wonders if the Aggies moved now so as to avoid any pressure if the soon-to-return Conner Weigman can win a couple of games down the stretch. Mike, however, thinks Texas A&M fired Fisher because of the last couple of seasons. Mike says he had all the resources in the world and great talent, including one of the greatest recruiting classes of all time following the 2020 season.

However, Mike wonders if Jimbo was truly feeling the heat, despite how well the Aggies were playing on Saturday night when he saw what was going on during halftime. There, right on the field Jimbo coached on, was a ceremony to celebrate a $160 MILLION donation to Texas A&M athletics, novelty check and all. All of a sudden that $76 million buyout doesn’t look so bad.

But, there was one last bit of tactical genius delivered by Fisher that Mike had to recognize. Before Saturday’s game, Fisher apparently sent out a DECOY QB to warm up in an attempt to confuse the Bulldogs. Oh, the subterfuge!

There is a player on the field in No. 14 for Texas A&M who is throwing left handed, but consensus in the press box is that is not QB Max Johnson. Decoy?



Wearing a hat and everything. pic.twitter.com/tnoMCHVm1C — . (@Travis_L_Brown) November 11, 2023

Chef’s kiss!

Getting back to the coaching change, Mike says the resources in College Station have been a talking point for several years now and Dan points out that the boosters are that school are enormous and the oil money is crazy. Speaking of crazy, you want to know who A&M’s “dream candidate” is to replace Fisher? No, Stugotz, it’s not Urban Meyer. Mike reveals that reports say that the Aggies’ “dream candidate” is actually Dan Campbell! The Lions beloved coach wouldn’t really leave Detroit just as they’re getting good, would he? WOULD HE?

Mike points out that Campbell went to A&M and he could look at it as, “If I fail I could always go back to the pro game.” It’s almost like a bizarro college situation, where someone like Bobby Petrino may flame out in the NFL but he could always count on being welcomed back on campus with open arms. Billy, probably rightly, points out that Campbell may think of it like, “If I fail, I never have to work again!” I mean, just take a look at what Fisher is going to be paid to simply do nothing at all!

Meanwhile, Dan has had enough of Michigan, Penn State and really everyone in the Big Ten. Get it outta here!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

GBF: $76 MIllion To Do Nothing

Jimbo Fisher was fired by Texas A&M and will get paid $76 million to not coach. Would the guys ever work again if they had that deal? Exciting day in the NFL if you like FGs as 5 games ended on FGs and all the Jets and Raiders wanted to do was kick FGs. Did Mikey A. get his field pass in Vegas? Billy is back with his BBBBBB, has a list of the Top 5 People Doing Their Part in the Caleb Williams Sweepstakes. The Debut of Off The Gridiron, Top Wins, Top Loses and who will be the next QB in Pittsburgh.

Local Hour: A Guardian of the Great Game of Basketball

Duncan Robinson, huh? After discussing the Chargers excellence in losing and Mike Tomlin and the Steelers continuing to win ugly, Dan, Stu, and the crew Duncan Robinson dominating Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Then, Bill Belichick and the struggling Patriots, the ever-confusing Baltimore Ravens, and Antonio Pierce’s Raiders. Plus, Mike continues his crusade against Wemby, and while watching last night’s game, found support from an interesting ally in his movement.

The Big Suey: Get Your Chips in Order

Stugotz is doing his football research. The problem is he recorded God Bless Football hours ago. Dan has questions about gas station food in the south and why it’s better than the north. Then, CJ Stroud leads a wacky football Sunday, pass rushers are on another level, Zach Wilson throws a Hail Mary, and it’s Jameis Time, baby. Plus, Billy and Tony have suggestions for the fired Jimbo Fisher, Dan Campbell is Dan Campbelling everywhere, and Michigan Football is a comedy.

Hour 1: James Harden IS the System

Hour 1 kicks off with Stugotz’s Weekend Observations! Then, it’s time to talk about the flailing Clippers and James Harden wanting to be “the system” of whichever team he’s on. Plus, Mike believes everyone is misinterpreting his Wemby take, Billy accidentally locks his daughter in the car, and he loves his Apple Watch.

Hour 2: Stephen A. Smith Loves Latina Women

The CMAs had some interesting award winners, and none greater than Jelly Roll and Tracy Chapman’s victory 35 years after the release of her song. Then, the Dan’s time is precious, UFC welcomes the right wing to the festivities, and Stephen A. Smith professes his love for Latina women. Plus, Tommy DeVito lives with his parents, Josh Dobbs thrives in Minnesota, Austin Burke’s slogan, and Nolan Ryan can still bring it.

Postgame Show: UFC 295 LIVE From The Mecca

Tony takes you inside MSG for UFC 295 where the Heavyweight (interim) and Light Heavyweight Title are won in real time.

VIDEO:

Check out the Le Batard and Friends YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @LeBatardShow.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!