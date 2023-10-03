Has the Giants’ season already gone fully off the rails?

It was another rough outing for the New York Giants, as the Big Blue fell to the Seahawks, 24-3, at home on Monday Night Football. Moreover, Daniel Jones was sacked TEN times in the game.

Daniel Jones was sacked 10x last night.



This prompted Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to reminisce on the 1991 Philadelphia Eagles defense, who sacked Aikman 11 times in a game. 2.5 sacks of which belonged to our very own @golic! pic.twitter.com/RCp2vT7Qus — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) October 3, 2023

Dan couldn’t help but point out how quickly Stugotz has turned on Brian Daboll, noting that he loved him so much last season and had him as a frequent guest on God Bless Football. Dan also marveled at just how bad Jones was and how much the Giants are on the hook for him moving forward.

As much as Chris Cote may hate this Giants team, Billy Gil asks what is Jones supposed to do? What are his pieces? Billy says he’s not here to defend Jones, but it’s also not all on him. Dan notes that the Giants had OBJ at one point but he would be hard-pressed to name another No. 1 WR they’ve had this century. Dan says the way NOT to design your offense is WRs who can’t get open with an offensive line that cannot block and a QB who is going to turn the ball over. Greg Cote says the Giants’ offensive line is the worst he’s seen in recent memory (as GoJo and Golic noted on Monday, the G-Men were on their fourth different o-line combination in this game) and Jones is a QB who really needs a healthy No. 1 running back, which the Giants are obviously lacking at the moment. Greg also says no coach in the league has seen his stock plummet more than Daboll — he’s gone from the mayor of New York City last season to just another desperate coach who looks like a guy from a men’s softball team.

Dan, however, would like to throw Bill Belichick into that mix, noting that Stugotz called him overrated in a way that appalled Billy and said he should have to wait 10 years before getting into the Hall of Fame. Chris Cote jumps off the top rope with Brandon Staley, who his dad Greg says is a good nominee.

Getting back to Daboll. Stugotz points out that the Giants have been outscored 64-3 at home this season and if you take away their second-half output against Arizona, they’ve scored just 15 points this season. Greg adds that failing in New York is a special kind of hell, which is why what Daboll is going through is magnified. Greg isn’t ready to say that Daboll will be fired if he misses the playoffs, but the cries of “What have you done for me lately?” will rise in Gotham.

Meanwhile, enjoy the music stylings of Jeremy Tache inspired by emo Jimmy Butler ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: TONIGHT WILL BE THE NIGHT THAT I WILL BALL FOR YOU

Greg Cote is here for his usual Tuesday with a Watermelon Sugar high, Jeremy has a tribute to “Emo Jimmy,” and Lucy is paying off the Bobby Petrino Bucket of Death punishment. Then, Billy and Greg have some words for Vic Fangio, and Dan has a question about Kyle Lowry’s appearance at Media Day.

The Big Suey: Skippy Schumaker

Stu and Greg have questions about the entire Wild Card Series being on the road for the lower seed, and Billy is confident in his Marlins headed into the postseason. Then, Marlins manager Skippy Schumaker joins us to discuss the Marlins season, the clubhouse culture, Beef and Pipe, the Mets grounds crew, and more. Plus, the Greg and Chris relationship, and Lucy’s bus driver is a performance artist.

Hour 1: Thanks For Joining Us

Ron Magill joins the show to discuss all things animal kingdom including turtles in a pool, bears getting dat, Billy’s rat problem, and more. Then, we have a song for the Greg Cote Show and Chris has an awkward moment with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tony. Plus, Stu’s had enough Pete Carroll, and Billy had one of the worst beats you’ve ever heard.

