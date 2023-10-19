What’s the takeaway from the Aces’ back-to-back titles?

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty in a barnburner of a Game 4, 70-69, to become the first WNBA team to win back-to-back titles since 2002.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz talked about the Aces’ accomplishment and the fallout from it.

Jessica points out that the Liberty were about a second away from forcing a decisive Game 5, making the swing of emotions for Liberty fans likely devastating. Game 4 was definitely the best game of the series in Jessica’s opinion and had the most back and forth. The Aces’ third-quarter run showed that when Las Vegas is playing to form they’re SO good, not to mention the fact that they were missing two starters in this game.

Billy wants to know if it could be considered a successful season for the Liberty. Much was made in the offseason about the Liberty becoming a super team with the addition of MVP Breanna Stewart and there were big expectations as a result. Jessica says she would consider it a successful season, noting the Liberty did win the Commissioner’s Cup. Stugotz jumped off the top rope with the most Stugotz of takes. He said, and maybe it’s just him, that either be championship good or be bad to get a better draft pick. He knows this sounds crazy, but he would rather his team be really bad than go to the championship round and lose. Stugotz, everybody!

Jessica points out that she would rather have the legit superstars playing in front of sellout crowds and make it to the finals, But maybe that’s just her.

Stugotz puts it another way — what if, instead of going to the Finals and losing, like the Heat did, would it have been better for them to tank and get Victor Wembanyama? But Jeremy immediately rejects that notion, saying he’d rather go to the Finals.

Billy wants to know where Jessica stands on Becky Hammon. Hammon has won back-to-back titles and was discussed as a potential NBA head coach at one point, even a potential successor to Pop in San Antonio. If an opportunity were to open up in the NBA, would that be an opportunity Becky should take?

Jessica says that if she wants to do that it would be great for her and she should do whatever she wants to do with her career, Jessica wouldn’t judge her for it. Jessica says the question of her legacy is an interesting one, as Hammon was caught up in the Dearica Hamby controversy and was suspended two games to start the season as a result. Jessica notes that the situation has loomed over the playoffs and hasn’t really fully played out yet, but it was a really bad look for the WNBA. So going back to the original question, Jessica says that if she wants to make the jump to the NBA that is 100 percent her call and she has every right to do what she wants and Jessica doesn’t think anybody would criticize her for it.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: What’s a Rutger?

Tony teaches us a way to know how things feel without actually touching them... Then, Stugotz and the crew discuss “the spirit of the rule” in sports, find out why certain colleges have their names, and Jess breaks down the Aces' WNBA championship run. Plus, takes on Amin’s takes on flights, Best Buy’s evolution toward appliances, and Billy worries about getting a haircut.

The Big Suey: Comfort Shows

Joy Taylor joins Dan, Charlotte, and Amin in Los Angeles! The group discusses their comfort shows because Charlotte cannot stop talking about The Great British Bake Off. Then, Dan loves working in L.A., but it leads to a conversation on some of the issues in the city. Plus, Shannon Sharpe’s makeup disaster, Caleb Williams and NIL talk, and we hear more of Amin’s impressions.

Hour 1: National WHAT Day?

Brad Williams joins Dan and the L.A. crew to discuss comedy in America and Hasan Minhaj. Then, Mike’ Morrissey story, Dan’s baboon's story, and Brad introduces us to an unfortunate holiday. Plus, John Elway is a horrible executive, and Mike McDaniel is weird.

Hour 2: Horrifying Climate Stat of the Day

Adam McKay joins Dan out in Hollywood to share his Horrifying Climate Stat of the Day and to steamroll Dan at every turn. Then, Dan, Amin, Charlotte, and Brad Williams try to remember a time before sponsored content on social media and whether or not people understand Twitter is not real life. Plus, Mike sits back down with the group to share his desire to laugh at Deion Sanders.

Postgame Show: Back to Miami

The crew in Miami waited around for HOURS to deliver you an update on the Polls and a perfectly vetted Thursday Thunder.

