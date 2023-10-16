Did Michael Penix Jr. just win the Heisman Trophy?

Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies topped Oregon in the weekend’s big college football contest and Mike Golic Jr. from GoJo and Golic joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to discuss the fallout from that epic contest and what it means for the CFP and Heisman races.

No. 7 Washington survives an epic battle against No. 8 Oregon at Husky Stadium.



Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DW1UzwuUy1

Stugotz was in the big chair on Monday with Dan out in LA LA Land with Mike, and he says college football has it down perfectly — the regular season feels like a playoff. That means games like the Oregon-Washington showdown are de facto playoff games. He says that means you may lose some of that juice when you move to a 12-team playoff. So in the new format that takes hold next year, this Oregon-Washington game might not mean as much since both teams are likely to get into the playoff. GoJo, however, thinks we overblow all of this stuff in college football with the packaging of the playoff teams. He points out that the Notre Dame-USC game meant a lot this past weekend, even though Notre Dame has for all intents and purposes been eliminated from playoff contention with its two losses. GoJo was on the call for the Oregon-Washington game and he says that none of the reasons anybody had a good time in that stadium or watching at home was because of the playoff implications. It was because you had two quality football teams who lived up to the billing.

Jess wants to know: Is Dan Lanning too aggressive? GoJo says we spend way too much time focusing on whether should we go for it rather than focusing on the playcalls in those spots. GoJo says he has no problem with a coach being hyper-aggressive. So he had a lot less issue with Lanning being aggressive, especially because he is consistent, than he had with what Oregon decided to do with their resources in those spots and having something better drawn up. GoJo says as a player, all he cares about is knowing what to expect from his coach and not being surprised by it. The “Go” decision is less important than what you do when you’re there.

Stugotz says he thinks Oregon and Washington are two of the four best teams he’s seen this year. He doesn’t necessarily think both will make the playoffs, but should they? GoJo says he thinks both are playoff-caliber teams and the good news is that there’s a good chance that could be run back as the Pac-12 championship game and that could offer a chance at redemption in the eyes of the committee. GoJo says Oregon shouldn’t drop down too far on the board following the close loss as they looked incredible and both teams look like who we thought they were. Not only does he think those are two of the best teams in college football, but they’re probably the only two teams with a shot of making it out of the Pac-12.

Stugotz also wants to know, did Michael Penix Jr. win the Heisman with his performance? GoJo agrees that he put some distance between himself and the rest of the field, as evidenced by the odds shift on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current Heisman trophy odds at @DKSportsbook:



Michael Penix Jr. -140

Dillon Gabriel 10-1

J.J. McCarthy 10-1

Jordan Travis 12-1

Jayden Daniels 14-1

Drake Maye 18-1

Caleb Williams 20-1

Bo Nix 20-1 pic.twitter.com/TEH66EKgzj

GoJo notes that the offense isn’t going to stop doing what it’s been doing. He says they’re going to keep shredding opponents and Penix has a lot of positive momentum coming off last year. He also put up his best performance in a big game where everybody was watching and he’s going to have opportunities coming up to cement his status as the front-runner with Heisman voters, such as Mike Golic Jr. (#humblebrag). But right now, at least in GoJo’s eyes, he’s the clear front-runner.

Meanwhile, Chris Cote had some bad news for Hurricanes fans ...

“They find a way to blow it every year.”

- @__ChrisCote



“When you take a poop on yourself, you lose your team. They stop trusting you…He’s not a good coach.” - @Stugotz790



We discuss the Miami Hurricanes



https://t.co/Ye6qRRxYRN pic.twitter.com/G0t3IOxyIZ

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Monday Hangover: God Bless Chris Cote

Stugotz and Mikey A are joined by Chris Cote filling in for Billy who is out for jury duty. Chris has a big problem with the Kelces and it has nothing to do with Taylor Swift. Lucy is recaps leaving the Stanford Colorado game early and plays Lucy or Goosey. Stugotz ranks his top 5 QBs through week 6. Chris tries to fill in for Billy on his BBBBBB and it goes wrong.

Local Hour: This Week is a Lazy River

Stugotz is in the driver’s seat this week as Dan and Mike are in Los Angeles, and the show is riding the lazy river. The crew takes a look around the NFL including the happiest guy on a losing team, Josh McDaniels’ failures, PJ Walker and Zach Wilson winning, and, of course, the Miami Dolphins. Plus, news breaks during the live show that Kim Ng and the Miami Marlins have parted ways.

The Big Suey: Big Penix Energy

Stugotz is upset with College Football getting buried by the NFL weekend, so the crew makes sure to take some time to dunk on the Hurricanes post-UNC lost. Then, Billy’s on Jury Duty, no one should be mad at Lucy, and what is the Le Batard Show’s equivalent of a fumble? Plus, Mike Golic Jr. joins the show to discuss Chris Cote’s take on the Kelce brothers, GoJo and Jessica’s Notre Dame texts, Oregon and Washington’s excellence, and much more across College Football.

Hour 1: Brian Hoyer is a Human Being

David Samson joins the show to discuss the Marlins and Kim Ng mutually parting ways and what it means for the future of the franchise. Then, Andrew Hawkins joins the show! Hawk discusses a potential flag football challenge against the Pat McAfee show, why the Dolphins are the best team in the NFL, Bill Belichick’s legacy, why he loves Brian Hoyer, lacrosse, and more.

Hour 2: The Gang Does Hour 2

Chemistry is the most important thing in podcasting, and this crew has a whole bunch of it. Then, the flag football game of the century, a Zach Wilson-Aaron Rodgers hypothetical, Hawk doesn’t believe in the Aaron Rodgers video, and a conversation on bad parkers. Then, Jay Glazer joins the show to take a deep dive into mental health and answer our rapid fire NFL questions. Plus, Jessica is finally starting to understand the life of Billy Gil.

Postgame Show: The L.A. Crew

Dan, Mike, Amin and Charlotte join us from L.A. to talk Orange Juice pulp, Zach Wilson getting crushed publicly, and Mike’s new Bears take.

VIDEO:

