Victor Wembanyama has really been coming into his own of late in San Antonio, and the praise is rolling in.

Last week on All The Smoke Unplugged, Stephen Jackson even went so far as to say if Wemby was on a better team we would be saying he is the best player in the entire NBA!

Elsewhere in the All The Smoke/DraftKings Network family, Paul Pierce took to his new show The Truth Lounge and he, Matt Barnes and Jason Crowe all proclaimed Wemby to be the best No. 1 overall pick of the last dozen years.

Does Boogie agree with this assessment? After a long pause, we got our answer.

“I don’t know about that one,” Boogie says.

Boogie notes that Wemby’s sample size is so small compared to some of the other guys in the conversation. Boogie points out that Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis have each won a championship, have won Olympic gold medals, been all-stars and All-NBA. Not to mention Kyrie having some of the most popular sneakers on the market worldwide throughout his career. He says all of that counts and matters.

So, Boogie says if you want to base it off talent and projection, yeah you can say Wemby. But based off facts, accolades and what’s happened, he would lean more toward Kyrie at this point. And that’s about more than the numbers — it’s about the impact, the marketing, being a global superstar and being a champion. There’s a lot that goes into being a successful No. 1 overall pick. And given that AD has many of the same accomplishments as Kyrie, Boogie says it’s hard to pick between the two of them for the best No. 1 overall pick of the last 12 years.

