We got some good ol’ fashioned basketbrawl last week as the Heat and Pelicans threw hands in the Big Easy.

The NBA handed down its discipline, and Boogie Cousins had some thoughts on the most recent episode of Bully Ball.

Boogie said when a fight goes down there are a lot of thoughts and emotions going. He said in the spur of the moment, being a professional athlete, a lot of things are just reactions, instinct. He said some players are there to be protectors, and while every situation is different, if you’re a role player you know you want to take care of your stars. That means protecting them from harm, but also from doing anything that puts the game in harm’s way. At the end of the day the goal is to win the game, so sometimes that means pulling that player away to prevent things from going any further or having it to where they can’t finish the game.

Boogie says he’s never agreed with the rule that if you leave the bench and step on the court you get suspended. He says to him that is the NBA front office doing a lazy job of actually looking into what the situation was. It’s a lazy rule, but at the same time the rules are the rules and as a player you have to be conscious of that and shift your mind to protecting your teammates, protecting the team and still reaching the end goal of winning the game. Boogie says it’s a tough balance, especially in the heat of the moment, but it’s more than possible.

He says when you’re in the heat of the moment, you need those teammates to bring you back to reality or at least a place of calmness so that you can re-focus. And he appreciates all the teammates that helped him to get back to that place on the court.

