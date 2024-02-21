Rachel Nichols and Boogie Cousins were joined by Oddball’s Amin Elhassan on the latest episode of Bully Ball to discuss an important question: What’s wrong with the NBA All-Star Game?

At this point, Amin says he is excited by any star player who wants to come and actually play hard. That’s it, sold, come right away because he says we need to get some of the guys involved in the latest defensively-challenged showcase out of here.

Amin points out that the All-Star Game had three total fouls, guys openly walking through the motions, guys openly telling you that the game isn’t important and that they don’t care. Amin hates when people try to say it’s not the same as the games in the 1980s and 1990s — you don’t even have to go that far back! He says when Boogie played in the All-Star game the guys were playing hard. Kobe, D-Wade, Melo and even LeBron played hard in an All-Star Game and put on a show. Where they diving for loose balls? Maybe not, but you also didn’t just mess around either.

Amin says the issue is that the players don’t understand that this lack of effort is beginning to mess with the money. He points out that TNT pays a lot of money to broadcast the All-Star Game. And with a new rights deal in negotiation, that TV money feeds BRI, which feeds the salary cap, which feeds what the max salaries are. So he says if TNT or whatever partner gets the rights next say they don’t want to pay as much for a watered-down All-Star product, that affects everybody.

Rachel says there is no connection there for the players because everything thinks the money is going to go up in the next media deal. And until the league does see a drop in TV money it may not sink in.

