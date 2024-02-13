On this week’s Bully Ball, Rachel Nichols and Boogie Cousins are joined by former NBA champion Rajon Rondo. The trio would discuss the suddenly surging Warriors.

The Warriors have found themselves back in the playoff picture, currently sitting in the final play-in spot entering play on Tuesday.

Updated West Standings ‼️



- Timberwolves hold the top seed in the West

- The Warriors and Mavs win 5 in a row



For more, download the NBA App:

https://t.co/oRfhdB8ZfO pic.twitter.com/EnLa9Hcg7N — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2024

Check out the new DraftKings Network NBA programming schedule below and check out information on all programming here as well as how to watch, including on our new partner Google TV, here.

But Rachel wonders: Can the Warriors eventually play their way back into the top six in the West?

Boogie thinks so! One thing he says you always have to give them credit for is this is the Golden State Warriors and they have what he says is a top-five all-time player in Steph Curry. Boogie says you can never count the Warriors out as all it takes is them getting hot, and this is a team that is more than capable of doing that. Boogie says once they get rolling they’re one of the toughest teams in the league to beat, and so far this has just been a down year for them.

Rondo says no team, one through four, wants to match up with the Warriors. Rondo says kudos to the Warriors for how they are playing right now, standing tall through some negativity and trade rumors. Rajon says he wants to see what they do in the playoffs.

Rachel says it’s been hard for Klay Thompson not playing at the end of games the past few weeks, but it appears as though the move is working. She also says Draymond Green has been great since coming back and that if you look at the team’s numbers since he returned there is no question that this team needs him. She takes it a step further, saying there is no way, as long as Steph Curry is on that team, that he is not going to want Draymond on the floor as he makes Steph so much better, makes the whole thing move and is the presence on the floor that activates everybody else. Rachel points out that the Warriors said the best move they could make at the deadline is improving internally and it appears as though that is exactly what is happening right now. We’ll have to keep an eye on things out West as we get closer to the postseason.

Meanwhile, speaking of the Warriors, Rajon and Boogie called out Jusuf Nurkic after his latest matchup with Draymond last week.

"You can't want to be part of the nonsense, get outplayed and then go run to the principal's office" - @BoogieCousins and @RajonRondo calling out Jusuf Nurkic on this week's Bully Ball. Full episode out now, wherever you get your podcasts, or right here: https://t.co/rsJiUCvgwZ pic.twitter.com/lKWO2ept4O — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 13, 2024

Listen or watch the full show below and make sure to tune in to new episodes of Bully Ball every Monday at 6 p.m. ET on DraftKings Network!

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Draymond vs. Nurkic, Trade Deadline Winners, Lakers Moves ft. Rajon Rondo | Episode 14 | BULLY BALL

This week on BULLY BALL, the duo of Rachel and Boogie is joined once again by NBA champ Rajon Rondo. The trio breaks down the trade deadline and buyout market winners and losers. Plus, they react to the latest drama between Draymond Green and Jusef Nurkic. They also debate if the Warriors can make a run at a top-6 seed and discuss some of the most underrated stars in the leagues.

VIDEO:

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page and the All The Smoke Productions YouTube page for more. Subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow Rachel Nichols and Demarcus Cousins on X at @Rachel__Nichols and @boogiecousins.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!