The bet in question: Will a first-time champion be crowned this season? And as Rachel notes it’s pretty good odds — Yes + 300 vs. No. - 400. So, is Boogie going to take the bet?

Boogie says he absolutely does! He says with the way the Clippers have been playing lately and given that they're likely going to continue getting better, he thinks their odds will only increase (the Clippers are currently +600 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NBA title). The Clippers certainly looked the part of a title contender this past weekend in their ROUT of the Celtics in Boston.

Meanwhile, Boogie says the Suns have a chance on any given night to be the best team in the league thanks to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

So yes, he does think there is a chance a first-time champion is crowned this year. But his gut is leaning toward this Clippers team. He says outside of the Celtics, there is not a team in the league with as much talent as the Clippers. He says they’re coming together at the right time and will continue to get better and he thinks they have the perfect coach in Tyronn Lue. Boogie is excited to see what happens with the Clippers.

