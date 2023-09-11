MLB SGPx Best Bets Today: Baseball is Dead MLB Same Game Parlay Extra Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 11

The Baseball Is Dead Podcast gives their top Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx) pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s MLB betting card.

Top Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx) Bet:

SEA Mariners to Win (vs. LAA)

Corey Seager Over 1.5 Total Bases

HOU Astros to Win (vs. OAK)

Yordan Alvarez to Get a Hit

